Commodities Trading

Supply chain collaboration in the commodities industry is fundamental to everything we do. We take supply chains to the next level through our end-to-end service offerings—consulting, design and delivery. We develop a digital strategy for you to manage the impact of digitalization in the commodities supply chain, and help you with your digital initiatives.

Our commodities value chain services for logistics include:

Blockchain

IoT

Transaction management platform Trade capture and pricing

Real-time position management Risk analytics Scheduling logistics Confirmation and settlement support Accounting

