Skip to main content Skip to footer
Commodities Trading
Contact

Delivering measurable impact for you to succeed

We specialize in the commodities industry: With our team of professionals we drive digital transformation, standardized processes and data across the whole value chain to provide effectivness and visibility.

With a deep understanding of emerging digital technologies and our commitment to managing all aspects of the commodities value chain, we offer practical and insightful solutions to successfully address your most pressing challenges. We help you to improve performance in the commodity trading value chain and create long-lasting, often transformative value.

Offerings

Commodities Advisory Services

We think bigger with a different approach

Supply chain collaboration in the commodities industry is fundamental to everything we do. We take supply chains to the next level through our end-to-end service offerings—consulting, design and delivery. We develop a digital strategy for you to manage the impact of digitalization in the commodities supply chain, and help you with your digital initiatives.

Our commodities value chain services for logistics include:

  • Blockchain
  • IoT
  • Transaction management platform
    • Trade capture and pricing
    • Real-time position management
    • Risk analytics
    • Scheduling logistics
    • Confirmation and settlement support
    • Accounting
  • Predictive analytics
  • Digital supply chain
    • Product commitments
    • Transportation schedules
    • Inventory movements
    • Document digitization

Tailor-made Cutting-edge Technology Solutions

Our team of seasoned technology professionals knows how to successfully overcome supply chain challenges. We design, develop and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions throughout the commodities supply chain. We know the changing supply chain environment at first hand and fully understand the day-to-day challenges and processes involved. As your capable partner, we can help lead the way and address your changing requirements.

Our commodities advisory services for technology consulting include:

  • System architecture design
  • Buy vs build advisory
  • Trading system/vendor appraisals and selection
  • IT support and delivery operating model design
  • IT strategy and roadmap development
  • Trading system(s) delivery and upgrades
  • Trade systems portfolio, migration and integration
  • Trading system health assessments
  • Cyber security assessments
  • Infrastructure/communications & networking strategy

Smarter. Faster. Better.

We look holistically at business operations and the desired outcome. Always focused on adding value and helping you diagnose which specific processes need re-engineering. We can design cost-saving solutions, streamline the end-to-end supply chain and improve outcomes—all at an accelerated pace.

Our commodities advisory services for operations consulting include:

  • Trading operating model design and implementation
  • Process optimization, straight through processing and automation
  • Next-generation operations

Translate risk into confidence

We help you establish a robust framework for managing governance, risk and compliance, three internal key defenses of an organization in achieving your business goals. The framework allows you to be in full control while walking the narrow line between taking risks and seizing opportunities. It is our mission to help you protect your business and assist you in achieving your governance, risk and compliance objectives.

Our commodities advisory services for governance, risk and compliance include:

  • Corporate governance
  • Enterprise risk management
  • Control self-assessment
  • Reporting risk and performance
  • Model business process
  • Revenue assurance
  • Regulation readiness assessments
  • Compliance and risk assessments
  • Compliance benchmarking and modeling
  • Regulatory reporting assistance
  • Fraud and market manipulation assessments

Commodities Value Chain Services

Delivering your ask, in line with your priorities

Cognizant’s exclusive commodities value chain services draw on a multitude of factors, including a strategic presence at key global commodities trading hubs, networking with experienced professionals in the industry, understanding of the commodities markets and proximity to our customers. Our expertise ranges from risk management and deal advisory to regulatory compliance. Our solutions offer original insight, accurate data and intelligent analysis for quick decision-making and timely delivery.

Cognizant’s commodities value chain services for market and trading include:

  • Portfolio analysis & optimization
  • Know-your-customer /Anti-money laundering
  • Risk analytics
  • Trading platform services
  • Digital customer enablement
  • Connected customer and marketing
  • Customer information system (CIS) transformation
  • Customer experience management
  • Customer analytics
  • CRM and billing
  • Connected site and operations
  • Financial reporting
  • Document digitization

Propel your digital agenda

Supply chain collaboration in the commodities industry is fundamental to everything we do. We take supply chains to the next level through our end-to-end service offerings—consulting, design and delivery. We develop a digital strategy for you to manage the impact of digitalization in the commodities supply chain, and help you with your digital initiatives.

Our commodities value chain services for logistics include:

  • Blockchain
  • IoT
  • Transaction management platform
    • Trade capture and pricing
    • Real-time position management
    • Risk analytics
    • Scheduling logistics
    • Confirmation and settlement support
    • Accounting
  • Predictive analytics
  • Digital supply chain
    • Product commitments
    • Transportation schedules
    • Inventory movements
    • Document digitization

Capitalize the benefits of digitalization with us

Implementing digital technologies and real-time data analytics to construct, operate and maintain your refinery effectively and efficiently.

Our commodities value chain services for processing/refining include:

  • Blockchain (e.g. product authentication)
  • IoT
  • Digital supply chain
  • Big data analytics

We can lead the way for you and innovate

Cognizant’s service offerings focus on your industry’s key areas designed to address challenges that commodities traders face as they seek to draw deeper insights from their data and embed the results to strengthen their existing processes. The benefits of digital transformation start very significantly with upstream commodities processing. Fast-tracking innovation is the key. Applying integrated digital platforms reduces costs and improves operational transparency.

Our commodities value chain services for exploration and production include:

  • Digital production and optimization
    • Execution
    • Quantity/quality monitoring
    • Schedule/delivery management
    • Billing
  • Production reporting
  • Cloud services
  • IoT
  • Big data analytics
COMMODITIES TRADING SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Thomas Weber

Client Partner & Industry Lead Cognizant

Vinod Malpani

Senior Director Consulting - Lead for BFS Vertical at DACH

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.