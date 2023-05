アプリケーションサービス & モダナイゼーション

Following Cognizant's No. 1 Global Application Modernization Services positioning, in this edition of Unfiltered Stories, Srini Thiagarajan, CTO at Cognizant Application Services, Aurimas Adomavicius, Head of Product at Cognizant Digital Engineering, and Saleha Williams, Global Head of Strategy at Cognizant Application Services discusses with Joel Martin, Research Leader at HFS on what is driving application modernization efforts, challenges, and stories from the front line.