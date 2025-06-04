メインコンテンツにスキップ Skip to footer
コグニザントジャパン ブログ
日本語記事はこちらからご覧ください。
Both hearts and stomachs were satisfied! Cognizant Japan's Health & Safety BBQ Event

According to the American Psychiatric Association, cooking outdoors, especially the aroma of barbecue, evokes memories of enjoyable gatherings and brings feelings of happiness and security. Additionally, a study published in ScienceDirect reported that the sizzling sounds of food cooking, the aroma of food, and the sense of togetherness with others create a “mindful” experience that relieves daily stress.

Inspired by this scientific evidence (and the delicious aroma), Cognizant Japan hosted a “Health & Safety BBQ” to support the health and well-being of its associates! The event was open to everyone (with a small participation fee), and it was a joyful gathering of associates and their families.

Gathering in the suburbs of Tokyo! Participants from afar also joined
On this day, colleagues from distant project sites such as Yokohama gathered at a nature-rich venue in the Tokyo suburbs to enjoy a relaxed time. Surrounded by the aromatic scent of grilled meat, conversations flowed naturally.

The stars of the grill… the children!?
At a BBQ, the grill masters are usually busy. But this time was different. The children took center stage! With adult supervision, they skillfully handled the grill, looking just like little chefs. Their efforts brought smiles to the faces of everyone around them.

Of course, we didn't forget about dietary diversity. A vegetarian associate took charge of the grill and improvised delicious vegetarian dishes! Additionally, one associate brought “chicken biryani,” which drew a line of people eager to try it, thanks to its aromatic spices.

The BBQ concluded with games for everyone!
After eating, we enjoyed family-friendly games. Both children and adults had a great time, with laughter filling the air.

Through this event, we once again realized that “a healthy workplace starts with enjoying time together.” The connections between associates, interactions with family, and the chance to refresh in nature—all of these are essential elements for both mental and physical health.

Already, there are whispers of excitement for the next BBQ. At Cognizant Japan, we will continue to host events that blend the power of our community with workplace initiatives!

この記事の投稿者

コグニザントジャパン株式会社 HR
Author Image
ニュースリリース
ニュースリリース
ニュースリリース

最新ニュース、イベント情報、掲載記事

In focus image
最新記事
関連記事