Both hearts and stomachs were satisfied! Cognizant Japan's Health & Safety BBQ Event

Gathering in the suburbs of Tokyo! Participants from afar also joined

On this day, colleagues from distant project sites such as Yokohama gathered at a nature-rich venue in the Tokyo suburbs to enjoy a relaxed time. Surrounded by the aromatic scent of grilled meat, conversations flowed naturally.

The stars of the grill… the children!?

At a BBQ, the grill masters are usually busy. But this time was different. The children took center stage! With adult supervision, they skillfully handled the grill, looking just like little chefs. Their efforts brought smiles to the faces of everyone around them.

Of course, we didn't forget about dietary diversity. A vegetarian associate took charge of the grill and improvised delicious vegetarian dishes! Additionally, one associate brought “chicken biryani,” which drew a line of people eager to try it, thanks to its aromatic spices.