Both hearts and stomachs were satisfied! Cognizant Japan's Health & Safety BBQ Event
According to the American Psychiatric Association, cooking outdoors, especially the aroma of barbecue, evokes memories of enjoyable gatherings and brings feelings of happiness and security. Additionally, a study published in ScienceDirect reported that the sizzling sounds of food cooking, the aroma of food, and the sense of togetherness with others create a “mindful” experience that relieves daily stress.
Inspired by this scientific evidence (and the delicious aroma), Cognizant Japan hosted a “Health & Safety BBQ” to support the health and well-being of its associates! The event was open to everyone (with a small participation fee), and it was a joyful gathering of associates and their families.