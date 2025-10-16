Cognizant names ex-Microsoft executive Nobu Watanabe as Japan CEO

TOKYO, October 16th, 2025 - Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has appointed Nobu Watanabe as chief executive officer for Cognizant Japan, effective November 1. Watanabe, a former Microsoft executive, steps into the role as Japanese enterprises accelerate digital transformation and seek new ways to leverage artificial intelligence and cloud technologies.

Watanabe-san brings decades of leadership and industry expertise to Cognizant, supported by a strong record in managing large-scale technology initiatives and building strategic client partnerships. Most recently, he oversaw the Enterprise Client portfolio at Microsoft Japan and has held senior positions at leading global organizations including Pegasystems and Accenture. Watanabe-san has successfully led numerous complex transformation projects, notably those involving offshoring and global sourcing within Japan.

His experience is expected to help Cognizant Japan deliver greater value to clients, enabling them to adapt quickly to market changes and unlock new opportunities.

“Japan is on the cusp of emerging as a key player in shaping the roadmap for AI, with its innovation-friendly regulatory stance towards AI adoption, significant investments in AI infrastructure and thoughtful talent development programs aimed at building an AI-ready workforce for the future,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. “I am delighted to welcome Nobu Watanabe to lead our next chapter of growth. I am confident that Watanabe-san, with his leadership and extensive market experience, will help clients accelerate innovation and enable us to realize our growth ambitions.”

“Japan’s ‘Lost 30 Years’ of deflation has come to an end. To thrive, society must fully embrace digital and AI as traditional models either vanish or transform,” Nobu Watanabe said. “Through my conversations with CEO Ravi Kumar and his leadership team, I am convinced that Cognizant is uniquely positioned to deliver the capabilities Japanese businesses need—yet its potential in Japan remains largely undiscovered. I am committed to leading Cognizant Japan and serving as a bridge to the future.”

Cognizant Japan aims to capitalize on the country’s renewed focus on digital and AI adoption, offering clients access to global best practices and local expertise. Watanabe-san’s leadership is expected to strengthen Cognizant’s presence in Japan, helping organizations navigate complex technology landscapes and realize the full potential of their digital investments.

Japan’s technology sector is undergoing rapid transformation as businesses embrace digital and artificial intelligence to remain competitive. The end of a prolonged period of economic stagnation has prompted organizations to rethink traditional models and invest in innovation.

Watanabe-san’s appointment marks a new chapter for Cognizant Japan, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting clients through digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

