Empowered and Inspired: Employees Reflect on RBG Screening for International Women’s Day

For some, the film was a powerful reminder of how far society and the world has come—and how much work remains. “I was struck by the sheer persistence of Justice Ginsburg,” said one of the associates. Rajesh Pawar said “She faced so many barriers but never gave up. It made me reflect on the obstacles women still face in the workplace and in the world today.”

Others found personal resonance in Ginsburg’s story. “Seeing her balance motherhood, law school, and an early career in a male-dominated field was incredibly inspiring,” shared one of the participants. “It reminded me that resilience and purpose can push us forward, even when the odds seem stacked against us.” One of the spouses said that it’s a pity that more people especially men should watch the movie. The screening sparked conversations about workplace equality as well equality in the family life and the importance of continued advocacy of equality amongst genders. Many employees left the event feeling motivated to support gender equality and equity initiatives both inside and outside the company. “It’s easy to take progress for granted,” noted Junko Okude who is also a part of the DEI team, “but RBG showed us that every right we have today was fought for. It’s up to us to carry that fight forward.”