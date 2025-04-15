メインコンテンツにスキップ Skip to footer
Empowered and Inspired: Employees Reflect on RBG Screening for International Women’s Day

This year’s International Women’s Day celebrations at Cognizant Japan was marked by an afternoon (Saturday) of reflection and inspiration as employees gathered for a special screening of RBG, the acclaimed documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The film, which chronicles Ginsburg’s relentless fight for gender equality and her impact on the U.S. legal system, left many in the audience deeply moved. 

IWD 2025

For some, the film was a powerful reminder of how far society and the world has come—and how much work remains. “I was struck by the sheer persistence of Justice Ginsburg,” said one of the associates. Rajesh Pawar said “She faced so many barriers but never gave up. It made me reflect on the obstacles women still face in the workplace and in the world today.”

Others found personal resonance in Ginsburg’s story. “Seeing her balance motherhood, law school, and an early career in a male-dominated field was incredibly inspiring,” shared one of the participants. “It reminded me that resilience and purpose can push us forward, even when the odds seem stacked against us.” One of the spouses said that it’s a pity that more people especially men should watch the movie. The screening sparked conversations about workplace equality as well equality in the family life and the importance of continued advocacy of equality amongst genders. Many employees left the event feeling motivated to support gender equality and equity initiatives both inside and outside the company. “It’s easy to take progress for granted,” noted Junko Okude who is also a part of the DEI team, “but RBG showed us that every right we have today was fought for. It’s up to us to carry that fight forward.”

IWD 2025

The participants came up with resolutions about how they can bring about equality / equity through their work. The event concluded with an open discussion over drinks, popcorn and cake, where employees shared their thoughts and reflections. Each participant was also given a DVD of the RBG to encourage discussion at home and among friends.　The consensus, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy is a call to action—a reminder that change happens when people dare to challenge the status quo.

Another point that was raised was the point of bias and how it takes a collective effort to first acknowledge, realize and counter bias on a day-to-day basis. And on International Women’s Day, there was no better way to be reminded of that than by watching RBG.

IWD 2025
IWD 2025
Cognizant is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion.

この記事の投稿者

コグニザントジャパン株式会社

DEI 推進

