TriZetto Healthcare Administration Solutions

Our portfolio of solutions provides payers with end-to-end capabilities to meet the needs of an ever-changing healthcare market across all lines of business.
Designed to connect disparate systems and break down data silos to deliver secure, on-demand data access.
Deliver engaging experiences to members and providers, powered by data integration and real-time access.
Automate pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.
Enable payer-provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.
Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities, from enrollment through encounter submissions to risk scores, so your business can efficiently administer government solutions.
Connect care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.
TriZetto component solutions are designed to bridge the communication gap between payers and providers, facilitating seamless collaboration, reducing costs and improving care quality.
TriZetto’s clearinghouse solutions enhance compliance and efficiency, improve member and provider experiences, and reduce costs.
Cognizant is ready to help organizations address the shift to virtual health with solutions that can be deployed separately or in combination for comprehensive and seamless virtualization. We provide healthcare organizations with consulting, operations and technology services to help launch, scale or enhance virtual health.
Cognizant’s robust, end-to-end platform combined with our flexible service model can tackle nuances at every stage of the revenue cycle. Our expertise in the provider and payer areas allows us to deliver a unique approach for revenue cycle challenges and solutions.
As an established player with over 30 years in RCM, we process 2.6 billion transactions annually, providing meaningful support for 200+ million lives.
Our breadth of knowledge helps bridge the gaps caused by talent shortages and reimbursement complexities, helping providers uncover hidden opportunities for revenue optimization.
Cognizant’s consulting services address the industry trends and market forces that drive business and IT decision-making—from rethinking new business models to enabling digital innovation.
Wherever you are on your journey—from aggregating data to building sophisticated AI models—Cognizant will meet you there. With our innovative offerings, you’ll be able to harness the power of data and AI to drive faster, predictive and proactive decision-making while educating your organization on the path forward.
Business demands keep changing, which means your infrastructure must do more to stay ahead of the curve. Cognizant cloud and infrastructure services ensure that your business is always ready, fuel employee productivity, integrate your departments and groups, and future-proof your organization.
Innovative partnerships are essential for payers, providers and pharmacy benefit managers to succeed in the competitive healthcare industry. We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining process expertise with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.
We offer advanced infrastructure services, industry and platform solutions, and MLOps to help you improve patient safety and satisfaction, as well as clinical effectiveness.
Accelerate innovation in life sciences technology.
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital healthcare solutions is vast and growing. Our expertise in healthcare IT services enables us to integrate cutting-edge technology seamlessly into your operations.
Let’s talk about how digital healthcare IT solutions can work for your business.