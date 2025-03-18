Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto Healthcare Administration Solutions
200 million+

members served

Connecting members with healthcare
200+

leading health plans supported

Health plans supported by TriZetto Cognizant
4.4 billion

transactions per year

Streamlining payer-provider transactions

Payer products

Our portfolio of solutions provides payers with end-to-end capabilities to meet the needs of an ever-changing healthcare market across all lines of business.

Increase payer efficiency, improve productivity, reduce costs and position your business for growth.

Designed to connect disparate systems and break down data silos to deliver secure, on-demand data access.

Deliver engaging experiences to members and providers, powered by data integration and real-time access.

Automate pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.

Enable payer-provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.

Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities, from enrollment through encounter submissions to risk scores, so your business can efficiently administer government solutions.

Deliver engaging experiences to members and providers, powered by data integration and real-time access.

Connect care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.

TriZetto component solutions are designed to bridge the communication gap between payers and providers, facilitating seamless collaboration, reducing costs and improving care quality.

*HL7® and FHIR® are the registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.

TriZetto’s clearinghouse solutions enhance compliance and efficiency, improve member and provider experiences, and reduce costs.

Provider products and services

Cognizant is ready to help organizations address the shift to virtual health with solutions that can be deployed separately or in combination for comprehensive and seamless virtualization. We provide healthcare organizations with consulting, operations and technology services to help launch, scale or enhance virtual health.

Cognizant’s robust, end-to-end platform combined with our flexible service model can tackle nuances at every stage of the revenue cycle. Our expertise in the provider and payer areas allows us to deliver a unique approach for revenue cycle challenges and solutions.

As an established player with over 30 years in RCM, we process 2.6 billion transactions annually, providing meaningful support for 200+ million lives.

Our breadth of knowledge helps bridge the gaps caused by talent shortages and reimbursement complexities, helping providers uncover hidden opportunities for revenue optimization.

Cognizant’s consulting services address the industry trends and market forces that drive business and IT decision-making—from rethinking new business models to enabling digital innovation.

Wherever you are on your journey—from aggregating data to building sophisticated AI models—Cognizant will meet you there. With our innovative offerings, you’ll be able to harness the power of data and AI to drive faster, predictive and proactive decision-making while educating your organization on the path forward.

Business demands keep changing, which means your infrastructure must do more to stay ahead of the curve. Cognizant cloud and infrastructure services ensure that your business is always ready, fuel employee productivity, integrate your departments and groups, and future-proof your organization.

Innovative partnerships are essential for payers, providers and pharmacy benefit managers to succeed in the competitive healthcare industry. We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining process expertise with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.

We offer advanced infrastructure services, industry and platform solutions, and MLOps to help you improve patient safety and satisfaction, as well as clinical effectiveness.

Life Sciences products

Accelerate innovation in life sciences technology.

Accelerate clinical trials with a platform that connects sponsors, sites and technology providers, leveraging cutting-edge life science technologies and enabling work from any location.

Seamlessly connect site and sponsor systems for enhanced collaboration.

Awards and recognitions

Everest Group named Cognizant a Leader in its “Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023” for healthcare core administration platforms that provide comprehensive coverage across the healthcare value chain.

partners logo

Latest thinking 

Leaders embrace FHIR-based prior authorization solutions

FHIR®-based prior authorization solutions help payers navigate CMS mandates, streamline approvals, cut costs and improve provider-patient experiences.

A man stands at a podium presenting to an audience seated in rows engaged and attentive to his speech
State and regional healthcare plans can use tech to stay competitive

Learn how state and regional health plans can boost membership by leveraging digital innovation, optimizing provider networks and enhancing personalized engagement strategies.

A woman engages in conversation with an older woman both appearing attentive and engaged in the discussion
Three Pillars of AI Integration for Healthcare Organizations

Explore how healthcare organizations can strategically integrate AI to improve clinical decision-making, optimize workflows and enhance data-driven patient care.

A man in a lab coat examines data on a computer screen in a laboratory setting
Break the contracting bottleneck to speed site activation

Discover how AI-driven automation can accelerate site contracting in clinical trials, reducing bottlenecks, improving efficiency and speeding patient access to treatments.

A 3D capsule with numerous pills suspended in the air showcasing a vibrant and dynamic representation of medication
