TriZetto Healthcare Products / TriZetto Learning Services

TriZetto Learning Services professional training and certification

TriZetto® Learning Services offers professional training and certification services delivered by 100% TriZetto product-certified instructors. Our professional training programs help increase user adoption and competency across your healthcare operations.

The multitiered framework offers a wide selection of content, delivery channels and expert services. From new hires to power users and product experts, TriZetto Learning Services can help you build a skilled team with:

TriZetto® University (TZU) Subscriptions

Premium training services

Professional certification programs

Benefits of investing in learning and development:

