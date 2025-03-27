TriZetto Healthcare Products / Interoperability Solutions

Our comprehensive interoperability expertise, advisory services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) products help ensure your organization’s interoperability solution addresses your unique needs while you meet compliance deadlines.

TriZetto Interoperability Data Hub

Connect disparate data sources with this powerful orchestration tool that provides clinical and administrative data aggregation, cleansing, mastering, normalization and integration for delivery through interoperability application programming interfaces (APIs).

TriZetto Interoperability Privacy and Consent Engine

Manage the new complexities of privacy and consent management and enforcement with confidence leveraging our configurable engine that supports regulations and data request scenarios.

TriZetto Interoperability API Gateway

Help ensure your members’ data requests are met quickly and securely with this gateway that includes API management, data access APIs, developer support and authentication capabilities.