TriZetto Healthcare Products / Individual & Small Group

<h3>Deliver consumer-centric experiences</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">The individual and small group market demands sophisticated, retail-oriented solutions that leverage the power of digital to support complex plan designs, connect stakeholders and empower consumers to make informed decisions regarding cost and quality of care.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">With the individual and small group market continuing to expand, healthcare payers are looking for solutions that can accommodate today’s multifaceted plan designs while leveraging the power of digital to deliver a consumer-centric experience via multi-channel communications.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">The Cognizant line of TriZetto Healthcare Products offers proven solutions that support regulatory compliance and enable the retail-based administration of individual, family, small group and Medicaid lines of business. Members, providers, employers and brokers can perform the self-service inquiries and transactions critical to driving convenience and satisfaction—with access delivered via a Healthcare Insurance Exchange or other digital platform.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Stakeholders are connected and engaged, and consumers are empowered to make informed decisions regarding cost of care and quality. Enhance your individual and small group business with:</span></h5> <ul> <li>An Exchange-ready platform that manages complex transactions</li> <li>High-performance, virtual integration that connects healthcare stakeholders</li> <li>A comprehensive suite of integrated technology products, services and value-added partnerships</li> </ul>