TriZetto Healthcare Products / Individual & Small Group
Contact

EXPANDING CONSUMER-CENTRIC HEALTHCARE

Leverage digital power to drive consumer markets

Empower a consumer-centric environment that supports individual and small group plans through Exchanges and other digital-based platforms.

<h3>Deliver consumer-centric experiences</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">The individual and small group market demands sophisticated, retail-oriented solutions that leverage the power of digital to support complex plan designs, connect stakeholders and empower consumers to make informed decisions regarding cost and quality of care.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">With the individual and small group market continuing to expand, healthcare payers are looking for solutions that can accommodate today’s multifaceted plan designs while leveraging the power of digital to deliver a consumer-centric experience via multi-channel communications.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">The Cognizant line of TriZetto Healthcare Products offers proven solutions that support regulatory compliance and enable the retail-based administration of individual, family, small group and Medicaid lines of business. Members, providers, employers and brokers can perform the self-service inquiries and transactions critical to driving convenience and satisfaction—with access delivered via a Healthcare Insurance Exchange or other digital platform.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Stakeholders are connected and engaged, and consumers are empowered to make informed decisions regarding cost of care and quality.&nbsp;Enhance your individual and small group business with:</span></h5> <ul> <li>An Exchange-ready platform that manages complex transactions</li> <li>High-performance, virtual integration that connects healthcare stakeholders</li> <li>A comprehensive suite of integrated technology products, services and value-added partnerships</li> </ul>
style
Background Transparent
label
Overview
<h3>Products</h3>
Core Administration

Increases payer efficiency, improve productivity, reduce costs and position your business for growth.

Learn more

Cognizant Interoperability Solutions

Offers end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Learn more

Provider Reimbursement Solutions

Automates pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.

Learn more

Quality Management

Enables payer/provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.

Learn more

TriZetto® EngageMember®

Members may interact anytime, anywhere and receive a detailed view of their coverage information with compelling metrics, timely notifications and relevant healthcare content.

Learn more

Business Process-as-a-Service

This integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Learn more

TriZetto® EngageProvider®

Enables physicians and other care providers to access detailed information on their patients, efficiently log claims and make templates for common claims, as well as easily create referrals and authorizations.

Learn more

Trading Partner Management

Manages EDI trading partners with one cost-effective, cloud-enabled technology service.

Learn more

Care Management

Connects care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.

Learn more

Optimization Software Products

Automate and simplify operational tasks associated with our core healthcare technology solutions, Facets and QNXT.

Learn more

TriZetto Elements®

Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities from enrollment through risk adjustment, to efficiently administer government solutions.

Learn more

Portal Technology

Automates transaction processing and information exchange between payer organizations and their external constituents.

Learn more

style
Background Transparent, rm vertical padding
label
Products
<h3>Related services</h3>
Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more

Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more

Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more

Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more

IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more

Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more

Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

style
Background Transparent
label
Services
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/Trizetto_contact_form
style
Background Transparent
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/master