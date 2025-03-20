TriZetto Healthcare Products / Core Administration

<h3><span class="text-primary">Drive efficiency across the healthcare core</span></h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Healthcare organizations depend on strong foundations to leverage the potential of the digital economy.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Your core administration system is the foundation of your success. Our Core Administration platforms provide the flexibility, automation and configurability needed to boost payer efficiency and launch new business models.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant’s line of TriZetto Healthcare Products provides enterprise-wide core administration solutions. Powerful and flexible, our innovative solutions—<a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/healthcare-technology-solutions/trizetto/core-administration/facets.html">Facets®</a>, <b><a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/healthcare-technology-solutions/trizetto/core-administration/qnxt.html">QNXT™</a></b> and <b><a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/healthcare-technology-solutions/trizetto/core-administration/qiclink.html">QicLink™</a></b>—offer a range of options. Organizations have the flexibility to conduct core administrative tasks today and the ability to anticipate tomorrow’s healthcare industry with additional functionality and product integration.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">More than 50% of the covered lives in the U.S. are supported by TriZetto’s Healthcare Products. Regardless of the markets you serve, our core administration systems allow you to administer plans across all lines of business including Commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, Individual/Small Group, Vision, Dental, Specialty and Consumer-Directed.</span></h5>