TriZetto Healthcare Products / Core Administration

Employees looking at laptop

BOOSTING THE HEALTHCARE CORE

Harness the platform to power the healthcare core

With Core Administration platforms, healthcare organizations realize digital innovation, automation and flexibility to boost payer efficiency and launch new business models at scale.

<h3><span class="text-primary">Drive efficiency across the healthcare core</span></h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Healthcare organizations depend on strong foundations to leverage the potential of the digital economy.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Your core administration system is the foundation of your success. Our Core Administration platforms provide the flexibility, automation and configurability needed to boost payer efficiency and launch new business models.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant’s line of TriZetto Healthcare Products provides enterprise-wide core administration solutions. Powerful and flexible, our innovative solutions—<a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/healthcare-technology-solutions/trizetto/core-administration/facets.html">Facets®</a>,&nbsp;<b><a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/healthcare-technology-solutions/trizetto/core-administration/qnxt.html">QNXT™</a></b>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<b><a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/healthcare-technology-solutions/trizetto/core-administration/qiclink.html">QicLink™</a></b>—offer a range of options. Organizations have the flexibility to conduct core administrative tasks today and the ability to anticipate tomorrow’s healthcare industry with additional functionality and product integration.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">More than 50% of the covered lives in the U.S. are supported by TriZetto’s Healthcare Products. Regardless of the markets you serve, our core administration systems allow you to administer plans across all lines of business including Commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, Individual/Small Group, Vision, Dental, Specialty and Consumer-Directed.</span></h5>
<h3>Products</h3>
Facets®

Integrated consumer, care management, claims administration, revenue management in a flexible, automated platform that helps reduce costs and improve business processes.

Learn more

QNXT™

Increase administrative efficiency, improve quality of care and meet compliance requirements while positioning your organization to take advantage of market changes and successfully navigate healthcare reform.

Learn more

Specifically built for Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), QICLINK Enterprise supports the management of self-insured, PPO, HMO, Medicare Supplement and multi-option point-of-service plans through automation and tools to efficiently manage cost and quality of care.

Learn more

<h3>&nbsp;Lines of business</h3>
Commercial

Our comprehensive, flexible and scalable core administrative solutions enable the digital transformation required for success in the commercial market.

Know more

Individual & small group

Support for the economic advantages and efficiencies.

Know more

Specialty

Get flexible IT solutions to address your unique business requirements with customizable functionality.

Know more

Medicare

Build functionality that adapts to meet the complexities and demands of the Medicare Advantage market.

Know more

Medicaid

Build capabilities that adapt to meet the complexities and demands of the Managed Medicaid market.

Know more

Duals

Apply flexible solutions that streamline the coordination of multiple compliance requirements and ease administration burdens.

Know more

