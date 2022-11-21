TriZetto Healthcare Products / Partners

The Cognizant line of TriZetto Healthcare Products offers five categories of alliances:

Software and Content

Software technology and content companies provide our clients with value-added software applications and intellectual content that integrate with, complement or connect to the digital systems and technology solutions within the TriZetto Healthcare Product line. Software or content is included in the TriZetto application package or offered separately on a licensed or hosted basis.

Business Services

Service alliances provide services solutions that complement our digital business and digital operations offerings. These include Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services such as front-end, claims administration, enrollment, billing and business rules configuration (such as EDI, ID card, print and mail, ERA/EFT and related claims processing services). Digital business services also include 5010 mapping and ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM mapping tools.

Consulting Services

Consulting alliances include external system integrators and consulting companies that provide services related to the custom development, implementation and support of client systems external to the TriZetto line of Healthcare Products and enhance our digital systems initiatives.

Distribution

Distribution alliances include third parties that offer professional services as part of an integrated TriZetto Healthcare Product solution. These integrated solutions are targeted at market segments that complement our direct sales efforts, such as Government programs or International markets.

Development Technology

Development technology partners provide the platform upon which TriZetto Healthcare Product solutions are built. Examples: hardware, programming languages, databases, application server environments and EDI services. These partners enable and support our digital technology solutions.

In combination with our TriZetto Healthcare Products and Services, the partner solutions we have selected help clients achieve an integrated business model that harnesses the power of digital to enhance revenue growth, drive administrative efficiency, improve cost and quality of care and improve the member and patient experience.

