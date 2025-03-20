TriZetto Healthcare Products / Quality Management
doctor using a tab

IMPROVE PATIENT CARE DELIVERY

Target gaps, reduce costs, enhance outcomes

Gain insights to promote value-based care offerings and improve Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) quality ratings with these cloud-based service solutions.

<h3>Maximizing revenue by improving outcomes</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant Quality Management consists of two highly effective digital solutions that provide key insights into the patient journey and enable payer-provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.<br> </span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Meeting the annual state and national regulatory requirements with the flexibility to meet your organizations specific quality improvement objectives is critical to your company’s success.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Our&nbsp;ClaimSphere&nbsp;suite&nbsp;is focused on helping payers and providers navigate the value-based shift and drive overall quality improvement. The results are faster care gap closure, increased operational efficiencies, better patient outcomes and improved quality of care.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).</span></h5>
<h3>Products</h3>
ClaimSphere® Clinical+

Software as a service (SaaS) point-of-care platform for providers that facilitates supplemental data collection.

Learn more

ClaimSphere® QaaS

Helps decode patient-specific clinical events across disparate data sources and identify key issues impacting value-based outcomes and HEDIS quality ratings.

Learn more

