TriZetto Healthcare Products / Quality Management

<h3>Maximizing revenue by improving outcomes</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant Quality Management consists of two highly effective digital solutions that provide key insights into the patient journey and enable payer-provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.<br> </span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Meeting the annual state and national regulatory requirements with the flexibility to meet your organizations specific quality improvement objectives is critical to your company’s success.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Our ClaimSphere suite is focused on helping payers and providers navigate the value-based shift and drive overall quality improvement. The results are faster care gap closure, increased operational efficiencies, better patient outcomes and improved quality of care.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).</span></h5>