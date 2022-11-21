TriZetto Healthcare Products / Infrastructure Services

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Keeping your infrastructure in top form means more than ensuring it is running smoothly.
Healthcare organizations are struggling to ensure that their IT infrastructure can keep up with current and emerging technology trends. When evaluating changes to your infrastructure, having the flexibility to provide the best digital experiences for new and existing customers must be weighed against cost containment measures, timely updates and more.
At the same time, usability and predictability remain key infrastructure requirements for your systems. In today’s competitive healthcare markets, it is increasingly important that your internal systems are easy to use, manage and procure; and that your operations run predictably at all times.

In addition to hosting and managing your infrastructure, we can ensure that your healthcare applications like Facets™ and QNXT™ are always optimized and running smoothly. Our application management services include 24/7 management and service desk monitoring. 

Making sure your infrastructure is running smoothly is critical. We offer managed data center and mainframe operations; server, storage, database and middleware management; managed data center hosting and utility models; cloud and converged infrastructure solutions, data center consolidation, migration, software-defined data center (SDDC), storage tiering and rationalization.

Productivity is key in today’s cost-conscious environment. We offer managed workplace services, service desk and field support services, messaging and collaboration services. Additionally, we offer next-generation workplace services, enterprise mobility and Bring Your Own Devise (BYOD) services, and AppStore services.

Customers and partners count on 100 percent reliability, and that means continuous connectivity. We offer managed 24/7 network operations; remote access and secure access management; managed VPN; campus, wireless and DC LAN; cloud-based network transformation; optimized telecom vendor sourcing and operations; and unified communication solutions.

Moving some or all operations to the cloud is the best way to improve efficiency, reliability, cost-effectiveness and scalability. We offer optimized cloud operations with Cloud360; managed Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) operations of hybrid cloud; cloud-based disaster recovery services, cloud strategy with CloudSteps, private cloud infrastructure solutions; and migration to a variety of cloud models.

