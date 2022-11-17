TriZetto Healthcare Products/Provider Reimbursement Solutions
Products
A contract modeling application that projects the financial implications of provider contracts, NetworX Modeler enables more informed and faster decision-making.
This solution automates claims pricing to increase the speed, accuracy and efficiency of provider contract administration.
Our bundling solution automates the processing of bundled payments, using clinical logic to identify and reprice claims based on their role in an episode of care.
Partners
Our partners elevate our NetworX solutions with seamlessly integrated software, services and technologies that meet our quality standards for supporting contract analysis, claims pricing and value-based reimbursement administration.
