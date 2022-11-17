TriZetto Healthcare Products/Provider Reimbursement Solutions

Proven, fully integrated provider reimbursement solutions Our TriZetto® NetworX Suite® of provider reimbursement solutions, validated across more than 98 health plans representing over 200 million covered lives, includes the most proven tools to automate provider pricing, modeling and payment bundling. Our solutions—NetworX Pricer®, NetworX Modeler® and NetworX Payment Bundling Administration—are fully integrated with each other and with the Facets® and QNXT™ claims systems. These solutions reduce time to value with lower cost and effort to implement and maintain vs. other vendor offerings.