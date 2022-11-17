Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto Healthcare Products/Provider Reimbursement Solutions

Proven, fully integrated provider reimbursement solutions

Our TriZetto® NetworX Suite® of provider reimbursement solutions, validated across more than 98 health plans representing over 200 million covered lives, includes the most proven tools to automate provider pricing, modeling and payment bundling.
Our solutions—NetworX Pricer®, NetworX Modeler® and NetworX Payment Bundling Administration—are fully integrated with each other and with the Facets® and QNXT™ claims systems. These solutions reduce time to value with lower cost and effort to implement and maintain vs. other vendor offerings.

Products

A contract modeling application that projects the financial implications of provider contracts, NetworX Modeler enables more informed and faster decision-making.

This solution automates claims pricing to increase the speed, accuracy and efficiency of provider contract administration.

Our bundling solution automates the processing of bundled payments, using clinical logic to identify and reprice claims based on their role in an episode of care.

Partners

Our partners elevate our NetworX solutions with seamlessly integrated software, services and technologies that meet our quality standards for supporting contract analysis, claims pricing and value-based reimbursement administration.

