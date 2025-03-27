Enhancing outcomes via insights into population health ClaimSphere® QaaS enables healthcare organizations to identify retrospective, prospective quality improvement needs across the healthcare spectrum. ClaimSphere QaaS helps healthcare organizations gain a deeper understanding of their populations, deliver better care, reduce costs and allows you to decode patient-specific clinical events across disparate data sources and use patient data to identify key issues impacting scores. With this information, healthcare organizations can take corrective action to improve Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) quality ratings. The ClaimSphere QaaS footprint spans over 25 states and covers Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and FEHB lines of business—addressing Retrospective, Prospective and Predictive Quality Improvement.