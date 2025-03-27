ClaimSphere® QaaS
Improve outcomes through quality initiatives
End-to-end HEDIS workflow management is supported via a data integration and administration tool with a built-in data quality profiler that enables rapid data issue identification and rectification for improved efficiency. A supplemental sources audit trail is maintained for HEDIS compliance.
Self-service business intelligence tools uncover the root cause of low HEDIS scores and help analyze poorly performing measures for appropriate action. Care gap and performance reports summarize provider quality of care and highlight disparities, while predefined reports and adhoc analytics support follow-up action planning.
Support value-based programs and faster customer rollouts with an expansive evidence-based measures library that allows you to create variations of "gold standard" measures. Develop and maintain sentinel medical events and construct custom measures using an intuitive user interface for faster customer roll-outs.
Rapidly identify and close care gaps with core claims engines such as Facets. Using the Facets Data Publishing tool, you can reduce data processing time, as well as care gap identification and closure by more than 95% to drive improved quality of care outcomes.
Enable meaningful provider collaboration with actionable intelligence via integration with ClaimSphere Clinical+. Provider abrasion is reduced through large-scale distribution of care gap insights in near real time to facilitate supplemental data collection from providers and empower payers with provider performance analytics.
Maximize quality initiatives with a full-service partner. From HIPAA-compliant cloud-based hosting services to world-class project management and support, Cognizant ensures on-track implementations and streamlined operations. RNs working out of a URAC-accredited facility are available to deliver onsite and remote chart abstraction services for hybrid measures.
HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).
