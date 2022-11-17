Medicare/Medicaid Member Enrollment & Risk Solutions

TriZetto® Enrollment Administration Manager (EAM), powered by TriZetto® Enrollment Administration Manager Workflow, streamlines Medicare Advantage enrollment while ensuring CMS compliance. It automates eligibility verification, OEC election processing and TRR handling to reduce manual work and improve acceptance rates. EAM integrates with Facets® and QNXT™ for seamless billing, claims and member services. It enables multichannel enrollment changes, enforces CARA legislation and enhances visibility into enrollment workflows.

Its automated work routing, validation and compliance tracking features make it a critical solution for efficient and compliant health plan enrollment management.