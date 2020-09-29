Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

End-to-end RCM solutions
Cognizant’s patient access services address staffing resource deficiencies and use technology to drive convenient and hassle-free front-end interactions. Healthcare organizations partner with Cognizant to simplify the patient experience, digitize touchpoints and increase patient financial clearance.
{"0":"Hospitals and health systems"}
We leverage cutting-edge technology and experienced staff to pinpoint patient accounts with the highest potential for successful enrollment in Medicaid, Medicare and charity programs. Cognizant’s outcome-based solution portfolio includes comprehensive screenings, financial counseling and application support, enabling our clients to provide necessary coverage to high volumes of patients, reducing patient bad debt and self-pay balances.
{"0":"Hospitals and health systems"}
Cognizant’s coding and coding audit services ensure compliance standards are always met with high accuracy and timely turnaround. We provide customized coding services for hospital systems and physician practices delivered by a team of credentialed coders with an average of 10 years of experience.
{"0":"Ambulatory care organizations","1":"Hospitals and health systems"}
Cognizant helps providers overcome chargemaster challenges with comprehensive line-by-line reviews and clear guidance on necessary modifications to ensure compliance and accuracy. Once any required updates are identified, Cognizant’s chargemaster services team is available to make changes directly in the CDM after a review, relieving the task from the administrative staff.
{"0":"Ambulatory care organizations","1":"Hospitals and health systems"}
Cognizant provides a comprehensive clearinghouse and RCM experience focused on innovation, stellar customer service and 40+ years of expertise. We use groundbreaking technology like AI and machine learning to improve claim outcomes. Our unparalleled customer support helps healthcare providers navigate intricate payment processes and collect revenue they are due.
{"0":"Ambulatory care organizations","1":"Hospitals and health systems"}
Cognizant employs a cross-functional approach, partnering with front-end and mid-revenue cycle teams to correct potential issues prior to claims submission. Collaboration with the patient access team helps track missing authorizations by payer to quantify possible retroactive authorizations. Working with the coding team can uncover inconsistent medical diagnosis codes, modifier issues and Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code errors. Cognizant’s technology allows our team to streamline denials into one platform and use data extracted from our clients’ 835s and 837s to map and categorize denials.
{"0":"Hospitals and health systems","1":"Ambulatory care organizations"}
Streamline the credentialing process and prevent lags in payment due to unearned or expired credentials. Utilize our intuitive Pulse portal coupled with expert-supported end-to-end service for your organization’s credentialing needs. Our guided workflow can help you gain compliance quickly, saving you time and allowing you to earn reimbursements for your services as soon as possible.
{"0":"Ambulatory care organizations","1":"Hospitals and health systems"}
Cognizant’s contract compliance solutions measure the payment accuracy of payer-negotiated contracts, making it easy to identify underpaid professional and institutional claims, monitor medical billing rework and evaluate the cost of doing business with a payer. Our solution allows you to audit underpayments against contracted amounts, automate dispute documentation and track recovery efforts. The solution provides an analysis of the economic impact of fee schedule, pricing and edit adjustments, which help providers gain a competitive advantage during payer contract negotiations.
{"0":"Ambulatory care organizations","1":"Hospitals and health systems"}
This solution provides patients with customized payment options, patient-initiated payment plans and a simplified, easy-to-use platform that dynamically shifts the overall framework of patient collections. Patients experience a painless onboarding process, such as storing payment details for future payments, and can opt in for text message and email statements.
{"0":"Hospitals and health systems","1":"Ambulatory care organizations"}
