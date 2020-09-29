Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

The challenge

Anesthesia Financial Solutions required an insurance verification coverage strategy to lower the number of denials due to missed filing deadlines and prevent future write-offs.

Our approach

Cognizant’s TriZetto Eligibility solution was introduced and provided immediate gains in operational efficiency, reliability of data validation and increased payer remittance. The solution became the cornerstone of the revenue cycle process and is used as the foundation for all patient and staff validations.

Business outcomes

47% reduction in timely filing denials

44% reduction in overall write-off between 2022 and 2023

11% reduction in eligibility and registration denials

98% reduction in coordination of benefit (COB) inquiries

See the case study video