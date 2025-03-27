TriZetto Elements partners operate in cooperation with those TriZetto Healthcare Product offerings that support the administration of Medicare, Medicaid and Dual Eligible health plans. These partner organizations have proven their value by delivering complementary software, services or technology that enhances or expands the functionality and effectiveness of TriZetto Healthcare Products supporting government programs. The businesses and solutions identified here meet the quality and integrity standards we have established for our partner organizations—allowing integration and/or facilitated interaction with our wide array of industry-leading technology for the cost-effective and industry compliant administration of Medicare, Medicaid and Dual Eligible plans.