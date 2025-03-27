QNXT™ Partners

Lyric pre-pay editing solutions

Lyric, formerly ClaimsXten Portfolio, is an integrated partner with more than 35 years of expertise as a leader in pre-pay editing. Using a technology-first approach, Lyric’s vision is to simplify the business of care by offering a comprehensive platform of payment accuracy and integrity offerings to provide savings and quicker speed to value for health plan customers, enabling more efficient use of resources to reduce cost of care, to benefit payers, providers and patients. Lyric is proud to be 2025 Best in KLAS for Pre-payment Accuracy and Integrity and is HI-TRUST and SOC2 certified.

Lyric’s editing solutions help to deliver up to $20 billion of annual value, including 9 of the top 10 payers across the country. They are clinically based and backed by experienced medical directors, health information specialists and certified coders. Using robust claims history, Lyric’s customizable editing solutions automate edits, rules and policies sourced by nationally recognized organizations—including Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the American Medical Association and specialty societies, as well as a health plan’s unique payment and medical policies—to help customers correctly process and pay both professional and facility claims.

Lyric’s pre-pay claim editing is divided into primary and secondary claim edit offerings, each with distinct sources and purposes:

Primary editing

Primary editing combines both industry-sourced and customized content to ensure accurate claims processing. The industry-sourced content draws from reimbursement guidelines, medical policy, KnowledgePacks and Lyric's extensive Knowledge Concept Library.

Complementing this, customized content is specifically tailored to meet individual health plan needs through Lyric's Policy Management Module, which addresses unique scenarios and policies. Through these primary edits, claims are verified to meet basic coding and billing standards, preventing obvious errors and maintaining compliance with established guidelines.

Lyric’s primary editing is integrated to TriZetto® QNXT™ customers via the near real-time TriZetto® QNXT™ Adapter for ClaimsXten, increasing administrative efficiency and speed to value.

Secondary editing

Secondary editing goes beyond primary edits to deliver incremental savings opportunities and drive consistency. This advanced editing leverages robust claims history and expands the review to additional medical claims, including inpatient claims. Secondary editing uses advanced concepts, plan-specific policies, industry subject-matter experts and market trends to identify new opportunities to increase savings and unlock greater value.

Claims have an increased level of complexity that goes beyond traditional primary editing. A secondary editing solution ensures you maximize the opportunity to pay claims accurately. This layering, or “stacking” of both types of editing, is successfully used by many payers today to drive maximum value in prepay editing.

Lyric’s secondary editing is integrated to TriZetto QNXT customers via the near real-time TriZetto® QNXT™ Interface for Lyric Secondary Editing, increasing administrative efficiency and speed to value.