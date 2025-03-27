Reduce processing time Reduce authorization processing time from days to minutes, while eliminating your health plan’s prior authorization workload and expense by two-thirds or more. TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing (TTAP) fully automates the prior authorization process, enabling greater cost and time savings than alternative solutions. The cloud-based SaaS application is accessed directly from provider desktops and automates all authorization functions in real-time. As a result, providers get immediate approvals in most cases and the health plan can ensure approvals meet both business rules and clinical guidelines, automatically, while freeing up valuable authorization processing resources.