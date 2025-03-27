Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing

Reduce processing time

Reduce authorization processing time from days to minutes, while eliminating your health plan’s prior authorization workload and expense by two-thirds or more.
TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing (TTAP) fully automates the prior authorization process, enabling greater cost and time savings than alternative solutions. The cloud-based SaaS application is accessed directly from provider desktops and automates all authorization functions in real-time. As a result, providers get immediate approvals in most cases and the health plan can ensure approvals meet both business rules and clinical guidelines, automatically, while freeing up valuable authorization processing resources.
Extend QNXT™ value with the new automated authorization module

Watch a short video about how TTAP with QNXT integration could transform your prior authorization process to save time, money and valuable resources.

Ask the experts

What do we mean by “touchless”?

See how the TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing (TTAP) solution applies clinical and business rules to make the approval process hands-free.

How does TTAP save money?

Learn how to automate eligibility verification and prior authorization in one process.

TTAP's enabling technology

Learn how our SaaS solution provides the benefits of enabling technologies—without the risk of deployment.

Supporting provider adoption

Find out how to streamline the prior authorization process for Providers so that everyone can save time and money.

TTAP and CMS

CMS continues to weigh in with regulations requiring electronic prior authorization. See how TTAP can help.

