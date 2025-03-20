<h3><span class="text-primary">End-to-end core administration</span></h3> <h5 style="text-align: left;"><span class="text-primary">For payers leading change in the evolving healthcare landscape, QNXT is an enterprise-wide core administration platform that delivers on the promise of digital. Built in the cloud with multiple deployment options and next-gen capabilities, QNXT offers a rich set of easily configurable modules for payers to comprehensively meet their business needs across multiple lines of business on a single platform. QNXT provides enhanced features and functionality to optimize your operations that result in improved efficiency, productivity and performance; reduced administrative costs and overall TCO; improved member and provider experiences; and keeping pace with continually changing compliance mandates. With QNXT, payers can achieve:</span></h5> <h5 style="text-align: left;"><ul class="text-primary"> <li style="text-align: left;"><span class="text-primary">Reduced operating costs with streamlined solutions and built-in automation</span></li> <li>More efficient entry into new markets </li> <li>Faster introduction of new products and benefits </li> <li>Enhanced user experiences through human-centered designed, digital workspaces </li> <li>Improved member and provider experiences through efficient plan administration</li> </ul> </h5>