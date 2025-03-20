  1. Healthcare
  2. TriZetto
  3. TriZetto Healthcare Products / Core Administration
QNXT™
Contact
Man smiling at work

ENABLE SUCCESS

The choice of payers leading change

Drive better outcomes and lead change in today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

data-xy-axis-lg:90% 10%; data-xy-axis-md:90% 10%; data-xy-axis-sm:90% 10%
<h3><span class="text-primary">End-to-end core administration</span></h3> <h5 style="text-align: left;"><span class="text-primary">For payers leading change in the evolving healthcare landscape, QNXT is an enterprise-wide core administration platform that delivers on the promise of digital. Built in the cloud with multiple deployment options and next-gen capabilities, QNXT offers a rich set of easily configurable modules for payers to comprehensively meet their business needs across multiple lines of business on a single platform. QNXT provides enhanced features and functionality to optimize your operations that result in improved efficiency, productivity and performance; reduced administrative costs and overall TCO; improved member and provider experiences; and keeping pace with continually changing compliance mandates. With QNXT, payers can achieve:</span></h5> <h5 style="text-align: left;"><ul class="text-primary"> <li style="text-align: left;"><span class="text-primary">Reduced operating costs with streamlined solutions and built-in automation</span></li> <li>More efficient entry into new markets&nbsp;</li> <li>Faster introduction of new products and benefits&nbsp;</li> <li>Enhanced user experiences through human-centered designed, digital workspaces&nbsp;</li> <li>Improved member and provider experiences through efficient plan administration</li> </ul> </h5>
style
Background Transparent
label
Overview
<h3>Related thinking</h3>
abstract lights

EBOOK

TriZetto® QNXT™ Core Administration System

The choice of payers leading change.

Know more

woman working on laptop

DATA SHEET

TriZetto® myQNXT Dashboard

Empowering effective, data-driven decision making.

Know more

myQNXT-data-sheet-th

DATA SHEET

TriZetto® myQNXT™

Streamlined digital workspace for successful daily interactions.

Know more

qnxt-core-admin-ebook-th

EBOOK

TriZetto® QNXT™ Core Administration System

Power and scalability designed for growth and great experiences.

Know more

trizetto-qnxt-based-solution-for-medicaid

SOLUTION SUMMARY

TriZetto QNXT-based solutions for medicaid

Support today’s expanding medicaid market.

Know more

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Related thinking
style
Background Transparent
<h3>Featured work</h3>
A doctor with a stethoscope around his neck discussing with a patient

CASE STUDY

Kern Health Systems now settles claims faster leveraging TriZetto healthcare products

We helped Kern Health Systems grow claims processing automation, introduce new products and meet compliance requirements while maintaining the provider’s auto-adjudication goals—all without having to add additional staff.

Learn more

A digital screen showing a dashboard.

CASE STUDY

Streamlined benefit plans drive cost efficiency for Vantage Health Plan

With valuable insights from the Vantage team, Cognizant designed and implemented enhanced cost sharing reduction (CSR) features to streamline the plan building processes associated with its non-exchange business.

Learn more

style
Background Primary
label
Featured work
<h3>QNXT modular add-ons</h3>
QNXT™ Workflow

Streamline business processes with greater accuracy and efficiency.

Know more

QNXT™ Open Access

Fast, flexible integration of multiple applications.

Know more

QNXT™ DOFR Module

Align Division of Financial Responsibility (DOFR) payment with QNXT.

Know more

QNXT™ Dental Module

Expanded automation of dental claims to increase efficiency and optimize workflow and accuracy.

Know more

TriZetto® Robotic Process Automation

A comprehensive native robot marketplace to accelerate implementation, operation.

Know more

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Add-ons
<h3>Related services</h3>
Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more

Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more

Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more

Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more

IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more

Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more

Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

style
Background Transparent
label
Services
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/Trizetto_contact_form
style
Background Transparent
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/master
style
Background Transparent