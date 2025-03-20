TriZetto Healthcare Products / Business Consulting
Contact

ENVISION AND BUILD INNOVATIVE HEALTHCARE

Transform care with valued experience

With our consulting expertise, healthcare organizations can manage, optimize and transform their businesses to new, efficient business models.

<h3>Navigating healthcare with digital</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Rising costs, consumer demand and changing regulations and guidelines are just a few of the market forces driving changes in the way healthcare organizations manage, optimize and transform their businesses.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Our Healthcare Business Consulting services use proven methods and strategies to help healthcare organizations transform and compete in this ever-changing environment. Whether it is strategy and planning, program development and implementation or business optimization, healthcare organizations have long relied on Cognizant’s Healthcare Business Consulting.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">We will help you get ahead of the challenges in these areas:</span></h5> <h5><ul class="text-primary"> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Consumerism</b>: Our services include a private exchange strategy, patient engagement assessment, private exchange readiness assessment and a consumerism maturity assessment.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Business transformation</b>: Among our services are business readiness and optimization, business process improvement, administrative cost reduction, application portfolio strategy and rationalization.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Regulatory compliance/government programs</b>: We will help ensure that you meet all applicable regulations and standards, from IDC-10 and PPACA-HCR to Medicare Advantage and MITA 3.0. We can also help improve your STAR rating and GRC and compliance program effectiveness.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Integrated health management</b>: We have got you covered, offering everything from an IHM assessment and scale-up VBC care management program to care redesign, discharge planning, vendor selection implementation, wellness assessments and ACOs.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Revenue cycle management</b>: Improving the bottom line is critical. We will help you achieve your top line revenue goals with revenue cycle assessment and strategy, contract lifecycle management, supply chain management, and healthcare RCM-focused analytics.</span></li> </ul> </h5>
style
Background Transparent
label
Overview
<h3>Products</h3>
Core Administration

Increases payer efficiency, improve productivity, reduce costs and position your business for growth.

Learn more

Cognizant Interoperability Solutions

Offers end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Learn more

Provider Reimbursement Solutions

Automates pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.

Learn more

Quality Management

Enables payer/provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.

Learn more

TriZetto® EngageMember®

Members may interact anytime, anywhere and receive a detailed view of their coverage information with compelling metrics, timely notifications and relevant healthcare content.

Learn more

Business Process-as-a-Service

This integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Learn more

TriZetto® EngageProvider®

Enables physicians and other care providers to access detailed information on their patients, efficiently log claims and make templates for common claims, as well as easily create referrals and authorizations.

Learn more

Trading Partner Management

Manages EDI trading partners with one cost-effective, cloud-enabled technology service.

Learn more

Care Management

Connects care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.

Learn more

Optimization Software Products

Automate and simplify operational tasks associated with our core healthcare technology solutions, Facets and QNXT.

Learn more

TriZetto Elements®

Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities from enrollment through risk adjustment, to efficiently administer government solutions.

Learn more

Portal Technology

Automates transaction processing and information exchange between payer organizations and their external constituents.

Learn more

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Products
<h3>Related services</h3>
Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more

Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more

Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more

Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more

IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more

Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more

Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

style
Background Transparent
label
Services
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/Trizetto_contact_form
style
Background Transparent
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/master