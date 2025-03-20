TriZetto Healthcare Products / Business Consulting

<h3>Navigating healthcare with digital</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Rising costs, consumer demand and changing regulations and guidelines are just a few of the market forces driving changes in the way healthcare organizations manage, optimize and transform their businesses.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Our Healthcare Business Consulting services use proven methods and strategies to help healthcare organizations transform and compete in this ever-changing environment. Whether it is strategy and planning, program development and implementation or business optimization, healthcare organizations have long relied on Cognizant’s Healthcare Business Consulting.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">We will help you get ahead of the challenges in these areas:</span></h5> <h5><ul class="text-primary"> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Consumerism</b>: Our services include a private exchange strategy, patient engagement assessment, private exchange readiness assessment and a consumerism maturity assessment.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Business transformation</b>: Among our services are business readiness and optimization, business process improvement, administrative cost reduction, application portfolio strategy and rationalization.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Regulatory compliance/government programs</b>: We will help ensure that you meet all applicable regulations and standards, from IDC-10 and PPACA-HCR to Medicare Advantage and MITA 3.0. We can also help improve your STAR rating and GRC and compliance program effectiveness.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Integrated health management</b>: We have got you covered, offering everything from an IHM assessment and scale-up VBC care management program to care redesign, discharge planning, vendor selection implementation, wellness assessments and ACOs.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary"><b>Revenue cycle management</b>: Improving the bottom line is critical. We will help you achieve your top line revenue goals with revenue cycle assessment and strategy, contract lifecycle management, supply chain management, and healthcare RCM-focused analytics.</span></li> </ul> </h5>