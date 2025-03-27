Care Management Partners
Become a partner
If your organization offers solutions that could potentially enhance those offered within Cognizant’s line of TriZetto Healthcare Products and provide added value or an enhanced experience for our payer clients, click here. Our Strategic Alliances Team will work with you to determine if a potential partnership is appropriate.
Contact us
At Cognizant, we are here to provide you with more information about our TriZetto Healthcare Products software and service solutions and answer any questions you may have.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.