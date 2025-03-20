TriZetto Healthcare Products / Business Process Services
Contact

DELIVERING BUSINESS EFFICIENCY

Services that offer valuable business outcomes

Make healthcare transformation meaningful with services that improve member experiences, drive innovative and automate efficient processes.

<h3>Optimizing health plan processes to enhance business</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">For the healthcare industry, the digital economy demands that organizations run better. The challenges include the ability to innovate, provide effective member-friendly services, streamline and automate processes, contain costs and increase membership.&nbsp;</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Technology can go a long way to help businesses achieve these goals. But taking it the rest of the way requires deep expertise in both healthcare and technology, along with mature services that deliver on their promises. Our integrated, end-to-end BPS solutions help your organization:</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary"><li>Improve processes, increase efficiency and reduce costs</li> <li>Innovate and compete more effectively</li> <li>Grow and retain membership, boost profitability and drive revenue growth</li> </span></h5> <h5><span class="text-accent2-medium"><span class="text-primary">We draw on deep experience to help organizations achieve these healthcare goals.</span></span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary"><li>To address your comprehensive business and administrative functions, we optimize the right blend of onshore and offshore resources.</li> <li>We help you attract new members and better serve existing ones by leveraging multiple channels, such as social and mobile technologies.</li> <li>To improve application scalability and reduce costs, we transition organizations to cloud technologies.</li> </span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">We incorporate analytics to provide meaningful insight that improves member engagement, reduces risk and optimizes utilization.&nbsp;</span></h5>
style
Background Transparent
label
Overview
<h3>Products</h3>
Core Administration

Increases payer efficiency, improve productivity, reduce costs and position your business for growth.

Learn more

Cognizant Interoperability Solution

Offers end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Learn more

Provider Reimbursement Solutions

Automates pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.

Learn more

Quality Management

Enables payer/provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.

Learn more

TriZetto® EngageMember®

Members may interact anytime, anywhere and receive a detailed view of their coverage information with compelling metrics, timely notifications and relevant healthcare content.

Learn more

Business Process-as-a-Service

This integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Learn more

TriZetto® EngageProvider®

Enables physicians and other care providers to access detailed information on their patients, efficiently log claims and make templates for common claims, as well as easily create referrals and authorizations.

Learn more

Trading Partner Management

Manages EDI trading partners with one cost-effective, cloud-enabled technology service.

Learn more

Care Management

Connects care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.

Learn more

Optimization Software Products

Automate and simplify operational tasks associated with our core healthcare technology solutions, Facets and QNXT.

Learn more

TriZetto Elements®

Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities from enrollment through risk adjustment, to efficiently administer government solutions.

Learn more

Value-based Benefits

Allows plans to design and administer incentive programs to encourage members to do what it takes to care of themselves.

Learn more

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Products
<h3>Related services</h3>
Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more

Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more

Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more

Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more

IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more

Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more

Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

style
Background Transparent
label
Services
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/Trizetto_contact_form
style
Background Transparent
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/master