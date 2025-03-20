TriZetto Healthcare Products / Business Process Services

<h3>Optimizing health plan processes to enhance business</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">For the healthcare industry, the digital economy demands that organizations run better. The challenges include the ability to innovate, provide effective member-friendly services, streamline and automate processes, contain costs and increase membership. </span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Technology can go a long way to help businesses achieve these goals. But taking it the rest of the way requires deep expertise in both healthcare and technology, along with mature services that deliver on their promises. Our integrated, end-to-end BPS solutions help your organization:</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary"><li>Improve processes, increase efficiency and reduce costs</li> <li>Innovate and compete more effectively</li> <li>Grow and retain membership, boost profitability and drive revenue growth</li> </span></h5> <h5><span class="text-accent2-medium"><span class="text-primary">We draw on deep experience to help organizations achieve these healthcare goals.</span></span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary"><li>To address your comprehensive business and administrative functions, we optimize the right blend of onshore and offshore resources.</li> <li>We help you attract new members and better serve existing ones by leveraging multiple channels, such as social and mobile technologies.</li> <li>To improve application scalability and reduce costs, we transition organizations to cloud technologies.</li> </span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">We incorporate analytics to provide meaningful insight that improves member engagement, reduces risk and optimizes utilization. </span></h5>