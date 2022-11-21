TriZetto Healthcare Products / Next-Gen Technologies
Social media is an excellent tool to improve member engagement, reinforce brand identity and enhance patient satisfaction. Consumers today expect health plans to provide social media access on multiple popular channels.
Consumers today rely on mobile devices for everything from communication and purchases through information access. That means health plans must provide mobile-enabled sites, apps and member portals to meet these expectations.
Success in today’s complex healthcare market requires agility, reliability and cost containment. That is why so many health plans are turning to the cloud for all or part of their application development, hosting and analytics. With on-demand clouds, healthcare organizations can run proof-of-concept projects without disrupting business operations. And by hosting TriZetto Healthcare Products in the cloud, payers can achieve greater efficiency, scalability and automation, along with lower costs.
Automating previously manual processes is the key to greater efficiency. Add to that intelligent automation that grows smarter over time via machine learning, and healthcare organizations can expect even greater efficiencies and faster process times.
Health plans are ingesting more and varied types of data than ever before—valuable data that can be mined and analyzed to help improve both patient outcomes and economic viability. With the right predictive analytics tools, health plans can make faster, better decisions to improve their administrative efficiencies, lower the cost of care and improve the member experience.
