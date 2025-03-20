TriZetto Healthcare Products / Commercial

<h3>Enhance business with efficient solutions</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Today’s commercial health plan market makes it necessary to offer and support plan designs that range from the simple to highly complex. Our extensive technology and service solutions enable you to administer a wide array of plans efficiently.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">For healthcare payers, commercial plan opportunities continue to grow. Commercial offerings, in fact, dominate many payers books of business. Organizations supporting these plans require core administration systems with the flexibility to accommodate increasingly innovative plan designs and technologies that enables increased automation to improve efficiency and reduce costs.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant offers an extensive array of advanced systems and services to tailor an optimal solution for your commercial business requirements. Our advanced systems and services help streamline processes, maximize automation and ensure regulatory compliance.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Our comprehensive solutions can enhance both your business and your bottom line. Whether you manage or administrate a health plan; operate nationally, regionally or locally; or support traditional or specialty plan offerings, we offer a range of options:</span></h5> <ul> <li>Core administration technology that best fits your business model (Facets™, QNXT™ or QicLink™).</li> <li>Component solutions to support your ancillary product offerings, connectivity requirements and automation needs.</li> <li>A delivery mechanism that suits your business and financial objectives—licensed, hosted or business process services (or any combination thereof).</li> </ul>