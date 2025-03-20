TriZetto Healthcare Products / Commercial
TRANSFORMING COMMERCIAL HEALTHCARE

Activate commercial health plan performance

Invigorate your commercial health plan business with digital solutions that streamline processes, increase automation and ensure regulatory compliance.

<h3>Enhance business with efficient solutions</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Today’s commercial health plan market makes it necessary to offer and support plan designs that range from the simple to highly complex. Our extensive technology and service solutions enable you to administer a wide array of plans efficiently.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">For healthcare payers, commercial plan opportunities continue to grow. Commercial offerings, in fact, dominate many payers books of business. Organizations supporting these plans require core administration systems with the flexibility to accommodate increasingly innovative plan designs and technologies that enables increased automation to improve efficiency and reduce costs.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant offers an extensive array of advanced systems and services to tailor an optimal solution for your commercial business requirements. Our advanced systems and services help streamline processes, maximize automation and ensure regulatory compliance.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Our comprehensive solutions can enhance both your business and your bottom line. Whether you manage or administrate a health plan; operate nationally, regionally or locally; or support traditional or specialty plan offerings, we offer a range of options:</span></h5> <ul> <li>Core administration technology that best fits your business model (Facets™, QNXT™ or QicLink™).</li> <li>Component solutions to support your ancillary product offerings, connectivity requirements and automation needs.</li> <li>A delivery mechanism that suits your business and financial objectives—licensed, hosted or business process services (or any combination thereof).</li> </ul>
Core Administration

Increases payer efficiency, improve productivity, reduce costs and position your business for growth.

Cognizant Interoperability Solutions

Offers end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Provider Reimbursement Solutions

Automates pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.

Quality Management

Enables payer/provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.

TriZetto® EngageMember®

Members may interact anytime, anywhere and receive a detailed view of their coverage information with compelling metrics, timely notifications and relevant healthcare content.

Business Process-as-a-Service

This integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

TriZetto® EngageProvider®

Enables physicians and other care providers to access detailed information on their patients, efficiently log claims and make templates for common claims, as well as easily create referrals and authorizations.

Trading Partner Management

Manages EDI trading partners with one cost-effective, cloud-enabled technology service.

Care Management

Connects care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.

Optimization Software Products

Automate and simplify operational tasks associated with our core healthcare technology solutions, Facets and QNXT.

TriZetto Elements®

Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities from enrollment through risk adjustment, to efficiently administer government solutions.

Portal Technology

Automates transaction processing and information exchange between payer organizations and their external constituents.

Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

