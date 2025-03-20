Optimization Software Products

Claim Test Pro

With Claim Test Pro, you can test claims data efficiently and cost effectively and verify with confidence that correct claim totals are being paid. The solution greatly reduces the need to create test cases manually, automates the management and reconciliation of results, tracks and documents test projects and cases, and electronically converts system data to applicable testing data sets to create a robust and applicable testing environment.

In addition, Claim Test Pro provides a comprehensive set of testing suites that support more diverse testing schemas and enables testing of a multitude of provider reimbursement scenarios. The solution automates many processes that were previously done manually, helping plans increase administrative efficiencies by reducing the resources needed to manage these initiatives. An added benefit of Claim Test Pro is that it provides management tools that track and report progress.

Plans that do not have a strategy for testing and validating claims data may be at risk. Claim Test Pro can help you: