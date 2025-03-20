Optimization Software Products

EFFICIENCY AND SECURITY
Automate and simplify operational tasks
Accelerate and improve the process of testing and deploying new core system configurations.
Advanced Batch Framework allows clients to quickly build and standardize batch processes and gain more control over batch operations. This flexible solution supports Facets batches in either a traditional data center or in cloud-based infrastructures. With Advanced Batch Framework, you can:
- Execute batch tasks, including custom tasks, with a single runbook to streamline batch monitoring into one job, instead of several
- Optimize workflows and enhance regulatory compliance by ensuring batches execute properly during scheduled windows
- Equip business users with easy access to real-time information about batch status
- Analyze batch processing performance for continuous improvement
CareAdvance Connect allows care managers to download patient data from their case list in Clinical CareAdvance and conduct offline patient assessments in patient homes. When they regain Internet connectivity, care managers can upload the completed assessments to Clinical CareAdvance with the touch of a button.
This seamless data exchange between CareAdvance Connect and Clinical CareAdvance delivers your organization benefits such as:
- Reduced administrative inefficiencies through accurate and comprehensive data collection
- Improved care manager productivity and enhanced data integrity
- Decreased data risk with protected PHI
- Affordable initial and long-term cost of ownership
With Claim Test Pro, you can test claims data efficiently and cost effectively and verify with confidence that correct claim totals are being paid. The solution greatly reduces the need to create test cases manually, automates the management and reconciliation of results, tracks and documents test projects and cases, and electronically converts system data to applicable testing data sets to create a robust and applicable testing environment.
In addition, Claim Test Pro provides a comprehensive set of testing suites that support more diverse testing schemas and enables testing of a multitude of provider reimbursement scenarios. The solution automates many processes that were previously done manually, helping plans increase administrative efficiencies by reducing the resources needed to manage these initiatives. An added benefit of Claim Test Pro is that it provides management tools that track and report progress.
Plans that do not have a strategy for testing and validating claims data may be at risk. Claim Test Pro can help you:
- Reduce overpayments to providers. Data that has been thoroughly vetted helps ensure that your plan is paying contracted providers the correct amounts
- Lower administrative costs. Reduce errors in provider payments and manual rework, helping drive down costs
- Trim test cycle time. Automation can help plans save hundreds of hours building and documenting test cases
- Reduce critical defects introduced to production. The application is virtually self-documenting, automatically summarizing what you have tested and reconciled
Before adding new functions, changing system configurations or design, it is important to test them in a way that keeps health information fully protected. Test Data Generator creates non-production data sets of both transactional and configuration data, allowing healthcare organizations to test possible changes before implementing them. The tool ensures that protected health information (PHI) remains fully secure by stripping the data of personal identifying information and creating key word files with all new identity information. The result is size-controlled data sets of randomized non-production data.
Using Test Data Generator, healthcare organizations can:
- Reduce the risk of exposing PHI that occurs when production data is simply copied into non-production data bases for testing
- Create multiple specialized test databases and control their size and composition
- Reduce non-targeted environment copies
- Decrease demands on specialty IT resources
- Improve security