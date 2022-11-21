Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto Healthcare Products / IT Professional Services

Prepare for future enhancements

The performance you need today. The momentum to move forward.
Managing workflows, maintaining high productivity, striving to improve customer satisfaction and keeping an eye on costs are only a few of the challenges healthcare organizations face today—but meeting these is not enough. 
The only way to remain competitive and profitable is by staying on top of anticipated changes in technology, customer preferences and regulations.
Our deep expertise in systems, product roadmaps and business process re-engineering ensure that you can deliver the performance you require today while being ready for the latest digital enhancements, embrace new industry trends and address changing regulations.
Exceeding expectations
Making sure your software meets your business requirements is critical to your success. Our services improve efficiency and consistency, reduce project costs, increase speed to market, and enhance the implementation and upgrade experience.
We pair product consulting and configuration professionals with deep knowledge of healthcare systems, systems integration and testing. This ensures a smooth implementation or upgrade. And you can be confident that Cognizant has unmatched experience in working with TriZetto Healthcare products.

Change can be difficult and disruptive, but it is inevitable. The key is ensuring that your processes remain stable during system or regulatory changes. Our business readiness methodology uses a proactive approach to prepare you to weather these inevitable fluctuations. Our governance structure guides better decision-making, while our methodology helps identify and mitigate risks associated with changes. The result is you clearly understand how changes will impact the way you run your business, and you can effectively manage the human elements of change.

Healthcare organizations today need to be able to change system configurations quickly to adapt to everything from upgrades and benefit changes to new business lines, acquisitions and regulatory shifts.

Our configuration methodology includes:

  • Environmental assessment
  • Process definition and refinement
  • Configuration strategy
  • Standardization of configuration data
  • Batch uploads of configuration data
  • Ad-hoc configuration services
  • Optimization and testing of data configuration

Migrating data from one environment to another is inevitable, but the downtime, workflow and integration issues that often go along with it do not have to be a foregone conclusion. Whether you are migrating to new systems, assimilating acquired systems or launching systems to support a new business line, our comprehensive data migration services mean you will not have to worry about interrupting business operations or reducing performance. Our multidisciplinary team’s deep systems and data knowledge, along with reliable toolkits and accelerators, ensure fast, cost-effective results.

Whether it is integrating systems from new lines of business with existing internal applications or incorporating systems from recent mergers and acquisitions, systems integration is a necessary fact of life. Instead of focusing your team’s resources on systems integration, consider using our services. We have the resources to quickly integrate your systems, along with deep expertise in virtually all major healthcare industry solutions. That deep knowledge means we can customize software with your business rules and processes. And with our pre-built toolkits, development accelerators and frameworks, we can integrate your systems quickly and smoothly.

Products

Core Administration

Increases payer efficiency, improves productivity, reduces costs and positions your business for growth.

Learn more
Cognizant Interoperability Solutions

Offers end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Learn more
Provider Reimbursement Solutions

Automates pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.

Learn more
Quality Management

Enables payer/provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.

Learn more
TriZetto® EngageMember®

Members may interact anytime, anywhere and receive a detailed view of their coverage information with compelling metrics, timely notifications and relevant healthcare content.

Learn more
Business Process-as-a-Service

This integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Learn more
TriZetto® EngageProvider®

Enables physicians and other care providers to access detailed information on their patients, efficiently log claims and make templates for common claims, as well as easily create referrals and authorizations.

Learn more
Trading Partner Management

Manages EDI trading partners with one cost-effective, cloud-enabled technology service.

Learn more
Care Management

Connects care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.

Learn more
Optimization Software Products

Automates and simplifies operational tasks associated with our core healthcare technology solutions, Facets and QNXT.

Learn more
TriZetto Elements

Extends the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities, from enrollment through risk adjustment, to efficiently administer government solutions.

Learn more
Portal Technology

Automates transaction processing and information exchange between payer organizations and their external constituents.

Learn more

