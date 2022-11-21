TriZetto Healthcare Products / IT Professional Services
Change can be difficult and disruptive, but it is inevitable. The key is ensuring that your processes remain stable during system or regulatory changes. Our business readiness methodology uses a proactive approach to prepare you to weather these inevitable fluctuations. Our governance structure guides better decision-making, while our methodology helps identify and mitigate risks associated with changes. The result is you clearly understand how changes will impact the way you run your business, and you can effectively manage the human elements of change.
Healthcare organizations today need to be able to change system configurations quickly to adapt to everything from upgrades and benefit changes to new business lines, acquisitions and regulatory shifts.
Our configuration methodology includes:
- Environmental assessment
- Process definition and refinement
- Configuration strategy
- Standardization of configuration data
- Batch uploads of configuration data
- Ad-hoc configuration services
- Optimization and testing of data configuration
Migrating data from one environment to another is inevitable, but the downtime, workflow and integration issues that often go along with it do not have to be a foregone conclusion. Whether you are migrating to new systems, assimilating acquired systems or launching systems to support a new business line, our comprehensive data migration services mean you will not have to worry about interrupting business operations or reducing performance. Our multidisciplinary team’s deep systems and data knowledge, along with reliable toolkits and accelerators, ensure fast, cost-effective results.
Whether it is integrating systems from new lines of business with existing internal applications or incorporating systems from recent mergers and acquisitions, systems integration is a necessary fact of life. Instead of focusing your team’s resources on systems integration, consider using our services. We have the resources to quickly integrate your systems, along with deep expertise in virtually all major healthcare industry solutions. That deep knowledge means we can customize software with your business rules and processes. And with our pre-built toolkits, development accelerators and frameworks, we can integrate your systems quickly and smoothly.
