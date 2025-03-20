  1. Healthcare
  2. TriZetto
  3. TriZetto Healthcare Products / Core Administration
Facets®
Contact
Employees Discussion

ENABLE SUCCESS

Establish a strong administrative foundation

Adopt next-generation core administration technology to drive growth, increase efficiency, enable compliance and support new business models.

<h3><span class="text-primary">Position your organization for growth and success</span></h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">A next-generation solution that integrates consumer, care, claims and revenue management in a flexible platform.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">The Facets Core Administration platform, trusted by more than 80 healthcare organizations, is a functionally rich set of modules that allow payer organizations to meet today's business requirements while positioning them for growth and change. With scalability to meet the transaction needs of the largest healthcare plans, Facets addresses the diverse needs of Commercial Group, Individual, Managed Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and, Part D and Specialty health plans. In addition to its core modules, Facets includes an entire ecosystem of Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare Products and third-party applications that extend its features and functions.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">With Facets, payers can meet the demands of the market by:</span></h5> <h5><ul class="text-primary"> <li><span class="text-primary">Enabling next-generation services</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Achieving new levels of performance, efficiency and productivity</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Reducing overall administrative costs</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Improving the member and provider experience</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Keeping pace with continually changing compliance mandates</span></li> </ul> </h5>
style
Background Transparent
label
Overview
<h3>Featured work</h3>
Tracking growth

CASE STUDY

Facets core system helps GHP achieve strategic goals and enhance competitive advantage

Our TriZetto® Facets® core administration platform replaced GHP’s existing 20-year-old system for more cost-efficient processing.

Learn more

style
Background Transparent, rm vertical padding
label
Featured work
<h3>Related thinking</h3>

EBOOK

TriZetto® Facets® core administration system

Empowering digital payer business

Read more

Facets solution overview

SOLUTION OVERVIEW

TriZetto® Facets®—leading-edge technology...

Core administration processing that takes full advantage of...

Read more

Leading technology

EBOOK

TriZetto® Facets® core administration system

Leading the industry with leading technology

Read more

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Related thinking
style
Background Transparent
<h3>Facets modular add-ons</h3>
Facets® Workflow

Real-time delivery of claims and customer service items, reducing bottlenecks and automating work.

Learn more

Facets® Accumulator Synchronization

Near real-time accumulator synchronization between Facets and third-party vendors.

Learn more

Facets® Open Access Solution

Data publishing and web services that extend and integrate with the Facets system in real-time with third-party applications.

Learn more

Facets® Assigned Risk Module

Supports HMO products for capitated entities to share financial risk and claims, along with UM processing responsibilities.

Learn more

Facets® Dental

Increase efficiency with dental-based claims processing and adjudication.

Learn more

Cognizant® Robotic Automation Services

A comprehensive native robot marketplace to accelerate implementation, operational efficiency, scalability, and savings.

Learn more

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Add-ons
<h3>Related services</h3>
Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more

Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more

Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more

Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more

IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more

Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more

Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

style
Background Transparent
label
Services
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/Trizetto_contact_form
style
Background Transparent
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/master