<h3><span class="text-primary">Position your organization for growth and success</span></h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">A next-generation solution that integrates consumer, care, claims and revenue management in a flexible platform.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">The Facets Core Administration platform, trusted by more than 80 healthcare organizations, is a functionally rich set of modules that allow payer organizations to meet today's business requirements while positioning them for growth and change. With scalability to meet the transaction needs of the largest healthcare plans, Facets addresses the diverse needs of Commercial Group, Individual, Managed Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and, Part D and Specialty health plans. In addition to its core modules, Facets includes an entire ecosystem of Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare Products and third-party applications that extend its features and functions.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">With Facets, payers can meet the demands of the market by:</span></h5> <h5><ul class="text-primary"> <li><span class="text-primary">Enabling next-generation services</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Achieving new levels of performance, efficiency and productivity</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Reducing overall administrative costs</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Improving the member and provider experience</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Keeping pace with continually changing compliance mandates</span></li> </ul> </h5>