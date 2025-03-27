Clinical CareAdvance®

CareAdvance is a flexible, automated care, disease and utilization management platform that reduces operating costs, helps care managers amplify their impact and enables better member health outcomes. Out-of-the-box care management programs are designed to help clients meet NCQA standards and perform well on HEDIS and Star ratings. Our standard clinical content, which incorporates social determinants of health and accounts for behavioral health, is regularly checked by third-party reviewers for alignment with NCQA standards. Automated workflows, triggers and processes reduce turnaround times, elevate efficiency and avoid errors. This greater efficiency reduces clinical and administrative staffing pressure and speeds clinical decision-making. Our low-code/no-code solution empowers care management teams to configure care programs without waiting for internal IT support. Integrations with core administrative systems, our Value-based Benefit Solution and first-level criteria promote collaboration among members, providers health planscare, utilization and disease management teams.