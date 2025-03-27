Clinical CareAdvance®

Skip to main content Skip to footer
CareAdvance is a flexible, automated care, disease and utilization management platform that reduces operating costs, helps care managers amplify their impact and enables better member health outcomes. Out-of-the-box care management programs are designed to help clients meet NCQA standards and perform well on HEDIS and Star ratings.
Our standard clinical content, which incorporates social determinants of health and accounts for behavioral health, is regularly checked by third-party reviewers for alignment with NCQA standards. Automated workflows, triggers and processes reduce turnaround times, elevate efficiency and avoid errors. This greater efficiency reduces clinical and administrative staffing pressure and speeds clinical decision-making.
Our low-code/no-code solution empowers care management teams to configure care programs without waiting for internal IT support. Integrations with core administrative systems, our Value-based Benefit Solution and first-level criteria promote collaboration among members, providers health planscare, utilization and disease management teams.
Improve care management performance
Improve care management performance

Elevate efficiency and accuracy, relieve staffing pressure and enhance collaboration among members, providers, and health plan care teams.

Unify case, utilization and disease management
Unify case, utilization and disease management

Our low-code/no-code suite of solutions empowers care, disease and utilization management to configure and incorporate core system data without needing to queue for IT support.

Deploy high-quality care programs faster
Deploy high-quality care programs faster

Our solution delivers out-of-the-box care management programs built upon accredited clinical content and leveraging our highly trained clinical team.

Everest names Cognizant #1 Leader in 2024 Care Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® report

"Cognizant offers a comprehensive portfolio of care management platforms. Clients appreciate Cognizant for its adept integration capabilities and proactive approach to issue resolution, leading to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Care Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."
- Priya Sahni, Practice Director at Everest Group

Read the report
