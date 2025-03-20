TriZetto Healthcare Products / Duals
Lady with a Doctor

IMPROVE CARE, LOWER COSTS

Enhance your dual-eligible population administration

Achieve effective management of a dual-eligible population while simplifying processes, boosting automation and improving member care.

<h3><span class="text-primary">Automate processes and improve efficiency</span></h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Effective management of a dual-eligible health plan requires a highly-integrated, member-centric approach that eases the labor-intensive, manual-based processes that circumvent your core administration system.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">The Cognizant line of TriZetto Healthcare Products has deep experience in the Medicare and Medicaid markets with over 40 clients managing dual eligibles. Our technology and services solutions deliver improved care coordination to lower costs for better client experience.&nbsp;</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">We offer core technology that employs a single-solution approach to improve cost management and rapidly respond to changing CMS guidelines. Our solutions simplify administrative processes for complex dual benefit claims and encounters and enrich care coordination resulting in lower costs and enhanced quality.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary"><b>Manage your duals population effectively</b></span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Manage the administration of your Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Duals population more effectively and efficiently with our tools that:</span></h5> <h5><ul class="text-primary"> <li><span class="text-primary">Automate manual processes with integrated member-centric functionality.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Converge benefits and pricing into a single claim that includes utilization management and adheres to CMS and Medicaid rules.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Encourage business growth with a scalable solution.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Facilitate care for high-risk members.</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Manage distinct provider network three-way agreements.</span></li> </ul> </h5> <p>&nbsp;</p>
