NetworX partners operate in cooperation with the solutions offered in the TriZetto NetworX Suite® of network management products and services. These partner organizations have proven their value by delivering complementary software, services or technology that enhances or expands the functionality and effectiveness of the NetworX line of solutions that support contract analysis, claims pricing and value-based-reimbursement administration. The businesses and solutions identified here meet the quality and integrity standards we have established for our partner organizations—allowing integration and/or facilitated interaction with our proven-effective NetworX technology.