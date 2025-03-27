Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto NetworX Pricer
Automate complex payment processing with NetworX Pricer

TriZetto® NetworX Pricer® automates complex payment methodologies to enhance speed, accuracy and efficiency. It interfaces with TriZetto Facets®, QNXT™ and non-TriZetto core systems, and can be used as a central pricing engine for multiple-source claims systems. 
Benefits include: 
• Achieves up to 90% pricing automation 
• Saves as much as 30% on labor costs
• Reduces contract configuration time by as much as 75% 

TriZetto NetworX Pricer

TriZetto NetworX Pricer automates complex claims pricing with speed and precision, ensuring accurate reimbursement, reducing administrative costs and improving provider relationships.

NetworX partners

NetworX partners enhance the solutions in the TriZetto NetworX Suite® with complementary software, services or technology, meeting our quality standards and supporting contract analysis, claims pricing and value-based reimbursement administration through effective integration and interaction.

