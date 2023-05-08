Skip to main content Skip to footer
STEP FORWARD WITH CONFIDENCE

Is inefficiency eating into your profits?

Extended downtimes eroding profits

Do you know how much revenue is lost every time your production halts? What if you could significantly reduce these downtimes?

Siloed systems hampering operations

Are you dealing with the frustration of non-integrated IT and OT services? How much more efficient could your operations be with a unified approach?

Unaddressed vulnerabilities posing risks

Are you losing sleep over potential vulnerabilities in your systems? How much more confident would you be with a proactive security solution?

Eliminate downtime, integrate systems, and secure your operations

Our Operational Resilience solution ensures that your production never halts by significantly reducing downtimes. By unifying your IT and OT services, we streamline operations for maximum efficiency. Additionally, our proactive security measures safeguard against vulnerabilities, ensuring your operations remain uninterrupted and secure.

  • Raise uptime by 80%
  • Unify IT and OT for efficiency
  • Fortify your security posture
HEAR FROM OUR CUSTOMERS

Top manufacturing firm gains real-time operational control

A top manufacturing firm achieved real-time operational control with a custom MES, resulting in optimized processes, reduced downtimes, and improved decision-making capabilities.

HOW CAN YOU ENHANCE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY?

Boost operational resilience with Cognizant

Predictive Insights

With Cognizant's Operational Resilience solution, leverage AI and machine learning to gain predictive insights. This helps in identifying potential disruptions before they occur, ensuring smooth and continuous operations.

Integrated Systems

Our solution integrates IT and OT systems, eliminating silos and streamlining workflows. This unified approach enhances operational efficiency and reduces the complexities associated with managing separate systems.

Enhanced Security

We provide robust security measures to protect your operational technology from vulnerabilities. Our proactive approach ensures that threats are identified and mitigated before they can impact your operations.

Regulatory Compliance

Our solutions are designed to simplify regulatory compliance, helping you navigate complex legal landscapes effortlessly. This ensures that your operations remain compliant with evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.

Increased Efficiency

By automating workflows and utilizing AI-driven insights, our solution optimizes your operations. This leads to faster response times, reduced downtime, and overall improved operational efficiency.

Holistic Approach

We offer a comprehensive, zero-siloed solution that addresses every aspect of operational resilience. From assessment to implementation and ongoing support, we ensure seamless functionality across all organizational levels.

Maximize production uptime and safeguard your assets now

Our Operational Resilience solution tackles the challenges of prolonged downtimes, disjointed systems, and security vulnerabilities. By integrating IT and OT systems, we ensure seamless operations and proactive risk management. This leads to enhanced operational efficiency, significant cost reduction, and robust security measures, safeguarding your shopfloor.

How to start improving your operations

Step 1: Schedule a consultation

Connect with our team to discuss your specific operational challenges and business objectives. Our experts will listen to your needs and outline potential solutions.

Step 2: Receive a customized proposal

Based on our analysis, we’ll craft a tailored solution designed to address your unique challenges and optimize your operations. Review the proposal to see how we can help.

Step 3: Implement the solution

After you accept our proposal, we collaborate closely with your team to implement and refine the solution, ensuring it seamlessly integrates with your processes and delivers results.

Frequently asked questions

How does Cognizant's Operational Resilience offering enhance cybersecurity?

Our solution elevates your cybersecurity posture by integrating advanced AI capabilities to predict and mitigate threats before they escalate. This proactive approach transforms your defenses from reactive to proactive, ensuring continuous protection against evolving cyber threats. By staying ahead of risks, you can safeguard your operations and maintain customer trust.

How can your solution help minimize operational downtime?

Our Operational Resilience solution automates and streamlines processes, significantly reducing response times and improving efficiency. By integrating IT and OT systems, we ensure seamless operations and quick resolution of issues, minimizing downtime and maximizing production uptime.

What benefits can I expect from integrating IT and OT systems?

Integrating IT and OT systems streamlines workflows, enhances efficiency, and eliminates silos. This unified approach enables seamless communication and coordination across departments, leading to faster incident resolution and improved operational performance.

How does your solution ensure compliance with evolving regulations?

Our approach embeds compliance into your operational processes, making it a seamless part of your strategy. We provide the tools and insights to navigate complex regulatory environments effectively, ensuring you stay ahead of regulatory changes and avoid potential penalties.

How do you help manage supply chain disruptions?

Our solution enhances supply chain visibility and flexibility, enabling you to respond swiftly to changes. By preemptively identifying and addressing risks, we help build a supply chain that is not only robust but also adaptable to global challenges.

What kind of support can we expect post-implementation?

Our commitment extends beyond implementation. We provide ongoing support and maintenance to ensure continuous efficiency and improvement. We believe in long-term partnerships, providing regular updates and support to keep your systems at the forefront of resilience technology.

How do you handle the complexity of IT integration?

Our solution is designed to integrate smoothly, enhancing your existing IT environment without disruption. Flexibility and adaptability are key features, ensuring a perfect fit into your unique IT landscape.

What measures are in place for operational continuity?

Our operational resilience services optimize your manufacturing process for maximum uptime. We focus on preventing disruptions before they happen, ensuring continuous production and minimizing operational hiccups.

How do you address the challenge of regulatory compliance?

Our solution embeds compliance into your operational processes, providing tools and insights to navigate complex regulatory environments. This ensures you stay ahead of regulatory changes and avoid potential penalties, making compliance a seamless part of your strategy.

What are the cost benefits of investing in operational resilience?

Investing in operational resilience yields significant ROI through reduced risks, compliance costs, and improved efficiency. The savings and benefits of proactive risk management and streamlined operations far outweigh the initial investment, ensuring long-term stability and growth.