Quality Engineering & Assurance

System modernization assurance



This offering assures intended modernization outcomes during migration, modernization and transformation programs. For companies interested in app modernization, we follow a structured QA approach to avoid system breakdowns and high migration costs.

As part of our system modernization offering, we deliver an Integrated Automation Platform, BOTs-driven predictive QA and comprehensive testing frameworks for API, microservices and application technology platforms.

Cloud platform assurance

We offer first-time-right assurance of cloud migrations, cloud-native applications and cloud-based platform rollouts with the help of Cognizant Unified Cloud Assurance Studio and our rich partner ecosystem. We leverage COTS product deployment in a cloud infrastructure, including ESA, CMS and CRM, based on product team configuration recommendations.