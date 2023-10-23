Quality Engineering & Assurance
As technology becomes more sophisticated and complex, systems of quality become the foundation to ensure effectiveness and guard against risk. Working across experience, process, applications, data and platforms, we deliver holistic, effective and repeatable quality assurance.
Cognizant robotic test automation in action
With rapid advancements in robotics, the capacity for conducting quality and compliance testing is growing exponentially in speed and scale. Cognizant’s Robotic Test Automation capabilities are transforming industries by accelerating product launches to ensure end users get the most value possible from digital and physical goods and services.
Focus areas of our work
Quality services for next-gen businesses
Cognizant Quality Engineering and Assurance helps enterprise organizations succeed in the connected world with quality and speed. As a global thought leader in QA with global partnerships and more than 1,000 clients across industries, we bring first-time-right quality and proven next-generation QE solutions to your business' most important initiatives.
Protecting the core of businesses
Business process assurance
When pivoting to digital, brands need protection at the core with process efficiency that keeps pace with the speed of business. Our business process assurance solutions bring an industry-aligned, efficiency-driven approach that ensures end-to-end quality and compliance of core IT for brand protection. With this offering we assure business processes, system resilience, regulatory compliance and operational readiness.
Ensuring safe and hassle-free migration
System modernization assurance
This offering assures intended modernization outcomes during migration, modernization and transformation programs. For companies interested in app modernization, we follow a structured QA approach to avoid system breakdowns and high migration costs.
As part of our system modernization offering, we deliver an Integrated Automation Platform, BOTs-driven predictive QA and comprehensive testing frameworks for API, microservices and application technology platforms.
Cloud platform assurance
We offer first-time-right assurance of cloud migrations, cloud-native applications and cloud-based platform rollouts with the help of Cognizant Unified Cloud Assurance Studio and our rich partner ecosystem. We leverage COTS product deployment in a cloud infrastructure, including ESA, CMS and CRM, based on product team configuration recommendations.
24X7 automation and AI-driven testing
Continuous automation and testing
Speed delivery to keep pace with business. This offering helps to accelerate release cycles in Agile and DevOps by orchestrating automated tests, environments and data, to expose risks early and protect integrity and brand. Testing is fully automated zero-touch and AI-driven to release features as fast as they are developed. We leverage AI-based intelligent testing automation bots and Cognizant’s continuous testing platform.
Robotic test automation
Because connected devices have frequent updates, businesses must automate testing of end-user actions on these devices. Robotic test automation offers collaborative robots to provide automated anytime/anywhere testing. The robot (also called COBOT, or “collaborative bot”) performs fully automated physical and digital end-to-end testing using our QA automation framework. For this offering, we leverage our partnership with ABB, Automata and Rethink Robotics.
SMART verification and validation
Verification and validation (V&V) is a time- and effort-heavy process that slows time-to-market. Our SMART V&V offering helps to speed regulatory compliance with better software quality and safety in life sciences and other regulated industries. SMART V&V offers an AI-driven platform to deliver real-time regulatory compliance for all IT systems and products within regulations. The platform enables continuous software delivery with continuous compliance by leveraging automation and AI technologies.
Improve ROI on CX investments
Customer experience assurance (CXA)
In the current digital era, customers want better, faster and personalized services. CXA helps our clients deliver exceptional experiences and increase brand value. We help businesses consolidate CX goals across the organization, deliver high-quality digital products with best-in-class QA methodologies and visualize quantitative outcomes using business, marketing and IT metrics. With Cognizant’s CXA dashboard, you get a view of CX posture—across performance, accessibility, sentiment analysis and other metrics—for better data-driven decisions.
How we go farther with clients
When partnering with Cognizant for quality services, our clients reimagine how quality can drive their business. With more speed, scale, intelligence and efficiency, quality underpins everything—enabling a more secure and value-centered business.
Our services are people-led and backed by IP and processes that accelerate our work to get more done in less time and with better results.
Software engineering: The new value creation engine
Organizations with top-quartile development velocity grow 4–5 times faster than bottom-quartile peers. Enhance your engineering capabilities to unlock new levels of business performance. Don't let competitors outpace you.
