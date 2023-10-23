Skip to main content Skip to footer
Quality Engineering & Assurance
End-to-end quality assurance

As technology becomes more sophisticated and complex, systems of quality become the foundation to ensure effectiveness and guard against risk. Working across experience, process, applications, data and platforms, we deliver holistic, effective and repeatable quality assurance. 
Cognizant builds in quality engineering and assurance standards from the start, so changes are correct the first time and can be released with confidence.
Cognizant robotic test automation in action

With rapid advancements in robotics, the capacity for conducting quality and compliance testing is growing exponentially in speed and scale. Cognizant’s Robotic Test Automation capabilities are transforming industries by accelerating product launches to ensure end users get the most value possible from digital and physical goods and services. 

Focus areas of our work

Quality services for next-gen businesses

Cognizant Quality Engineering and Assurance helps enterprise organizations succeed in the connected world with quality and speed. As a global thought leader in QA with global partnerships and more than 1,000 clients across industries, we bring first-time-right quality and proven next-generation QE solutions to your business' most important initiatives.

Protecting the core of businesses

Business process assurance

When pivoting to digital, brands need protection at the core with process efficiency that keeps pace with the speed of business. Our business process assurance solutions bring an industry-aligned, efficiency-driven approach that ensures end-to-end quality and compliance of core IT for brand protection. With this offering we assure business processes, system resilience, regulatory compliance and operational readiness.

Ensuring safe and hassle-free migration

System modernization assurance

This offering assures intended modernization outcomes during migration, modernization and transformation programs. For companies interested in app modernization, we follow a structured QA approach to avoid system breakdowns and high migration costs.

As part of our system modernization offering, we deliver an Integrated Automation Platform, BOTs-driven predictive QA and comprehensive testing frameworks for API, microservices and application technology platforms.

Cloud platform assurance

We offer first-time-right assurance of cloud migrations, cloud-native applications and cloud-based platform rollouts with the help of Cognizant Unified Cloud Assurance Studio and our rich partner ecosystem. We leverage COTS product deployment in a cloud infrastructure, including ESA, CMS and CRM, based on product team configuration recommendations.

24X7 automation and AI-driven testing

Continuous automation and testing

Speed delivery to keep pace with business. This offering helps to accelerate release cycles in Agile and DevOps by orchestrating automated tests, environments and data, to expose risks early and protect integrity and brand. Testing is fully automated zero-touch and AI-driven to release features as fast as they are developed. We leverage AI-based intelligent testing automation bots and Cognizant’s continuous testing platform.

Robotic test automation

Because connected devices have frequent updates, businesses must automate testing of end-user actions on these devices. Robotic test automation offers collaborative robots to provide automated anytime/anywhere testing. The robot (also called COBOT, or “collaborative bot”) performs fully automated physical and digital end-to-end testing using our QA automation framework. For this offering, we leverage our partnership with ABB, Automata and Rethink Robotics.

SMART verification and validation

Verification and validation (V&V) is a time- and effort-heavy process that slows time-to-market. Our SMART V&V offering helps to speed regulatory compliance with better software quality and safety in life sciences and other regulated industries. SMART V&V offers an AI-driven platform to deliver real-time regulatory compliance for all IT systems and products within regulations. The platform enables continuous software delivery with continuous compliance by leveraging automation and AI technologies.

Improve ROI on CX investments

Customer experience assurance (CXA)

In the current digital era, customers want better, faster and personalized services. CXA helps our clients deliver exceptional experiences and increase brand value. We help businesses consolidate CX goals across the organization, deliver high-quality digital products with best-in-class QA methodologies and visualize quantitative outcomes using business, marketing and IT metrics. With Cognizant’s CXA dashboard, you get a view of CX posture—across performance, accessibility, sentiment analysis and other metrics—for better data-driven decisions.

How we go farther with clients

When partnering with Cognizant for quality services, our clients reimagine how quality can drive their business. With more speed, scale, intelligence and efficiency, quality underpins everything—enabling a more secure and value-centered business.

Our services are people-led and backed by IP and processes that accelerate our work to get more done in less time and with better results.

Cognizant Skygrade™

Skygrade is a “cloud done right” solution that enables your organization to unlock the full potential of hybrid and multi-cloud estates at enterprise scale.

Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations

Unlock previously impossible levels of efficiency, transparency and optimization across IT operations through our modern AIOps platform.

Cognizant Neuro® AI

Cognizant’s Neuro AI platform bundles tools, models and frameworks for accelerated, responsible adoption of enterprise-grade generative AI.   

Cognizant Flowsource™

An AI-powered, full-stack software development lifecycle platform for next generation software engineering.

Software engineering: The new value creation engine

Organizations with top-quartile development velocity grow 4–5 times faster than bottom-quartile peers. Enhance your engineering capabilities to unlock new levels of business performance. Don't let competitors outpace you.

Elevating excellence: Integrating generative AI into CMMI

Discover how integrating gen AI across the CMMI framework can revolutionize development processes, with real-world examples of Cognizant’s implementation.

Elevating excellence report thumbnail

Latest thinking

Analyst relations

Cognizant leads in Application Quality Assurance

ISG recognized Cognizant as a leader in Application Quality Assurance in the US and Europe. “Cognizant has a robust application quality assurance practice, with more than 30 proven AI use cases in addition to IPs and accelerators across the testing lifecycle.” 

—Akhila Harinarayan, ISG Senior Lead Analyst 

Cognizant named Leader in Next-Generation QE

Cognizant emerges as a Leader in Everest Group's Next-generation Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, owing to its comprehensive solution portfolio in the next-generation QE services space, further fortified by its ongoing investments in digital assurance labs for next-generation technologies such as IoT, digital twin, 5G, AR/VR and blockchain.

everest group research
Reorienting enterprise quality to deliver business assurance

Enterprises are increasing technology investments to transform their businesses. To meet the rising expectations, organizations must orchestrate quality as a centralized function in their operating model. Download the report to know more on the evolving priorities of business assurance organizations.

Everest Group
Webinar on Everest Group report: Future of Enterprise Quality

A glimpse into the webinar where we discuss the evolving quality parameters and business assurance model, for companies undergoing digital transformation.

Our leadership

Marco Kortmann

AVP - Quality Engineering & Assurance, Practice Lead EMEA, Global Offering Strategy & Analysts

Marco Kortmann

