SAP S/4HANA Services

<h3>Modernize business processes </h3>
<h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant’s industry expertise and cloud-ready solutions speed the way toward the intelligent enterprise—and future-proof your business for whatever comes next.</span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-primary">Today’s modern SAP S/4HANA® enterprise needs integrated systems of intelligence that provide operational visibility, performance transparency and immediate insights. As a global leader in business transformation, Cognizant partners with you to reimagine processes and bring a new competitive edge to your business.</span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-primary">We leverage a suite of SAP-certified and co-innovated tools, accelerators and proprietary solutions that provide support at every stage of your S/4HANA journey. From hybrid conversions to greenfield cloud-first implementations, we optimize your enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to minimize disruption and maximize business value.</span></h5>
Our results tell the story
Cognizant and SAP S/4HANA deliver real-world value to clients through digital transformation.
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A holistic approach to S/4HANA transformation
Our intelligent enterprise platform enables tangible business outcomes at every stage of your transformation journey. Enrich your SAP S/4HANA investment, bringing faster time to market and superior business value with cloud-enabled industry best practices and KPIs and intelligent application automation.
- Industry best practices to deploy S/4HANA use cases efficiently
- Cloud-enabled processes to fast-track cloud adoption and strategy
- Intelligent applications powered by open source to enable innovation
- Seamless integration with other apps to provide end-to-end business processing
- Industry-specific KPIs and insights to enable data-driven decision making
- Built-in process automation to improve productivity, eliminate redundancy
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We establish partnerships and alliances with industry-leading organizations to deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Our key partners are:
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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
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