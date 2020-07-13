SAP S/4HANA Services

<p>"We chose Cognizant based on the following key differentiators. First, Cognizant had a more comprehensive solution offering implementation, hosting and AMS services. Second, Cognizant invested the time to get a deep understanding of our company’s current and future operating model. Third, Cognizant was willing to bring in partners in areas like OCM and SCM. Finally, Cognizant’s pricing was attractive. Cognizant was willing at the most senior executive level to sponsor our program."</p> <h6>- SVP & CIO, a US based battery marketing and distribution company</h6>

<p>"This is an amazing achievement as Grundfos’ biggest IT project ever. And in the spirit of future ways of working, the conversion was completed remotely."</p> <h6>- Peter Munk Larsen, Senior Director, IS Information Solutions at Grundfos Management A/S</h6>

<p>"When COVID hit around day two of our audit, it was clear it would need to be done remotely. We were in sprint 3 of 6 in the development of SAP. What did we do? We held our nerve. Taking it one week at a time to continue the momentum, SAP went live on time, on budget, and with no fuss or disruption. I could not be prouder of the teamwork, professionalism and positivity shown from all involved."</p> <h6>- Head of Finance, a British high-street retail chain</h6>

<p>"We embarked an ambitious transition program, partnering with Cognizant for the implementation and delivery of both SAP S/4HANA and SAP in Azure. After a very intense, complex and challenging 10 months project, the new systems and infrastructure on the SAP S/4HANA core successfully went live on time. This was a tremendous achievement given that the entire program was executed remotely because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Cognizant team worked tirelessly alongside our IT and business teams to deliver a best practice SAP S/4HANA solution that will serve our business for many years to come."</p> <h6>- CIO, a British manufacturing company</h6>