Enterprise Platform Services

Cognizant is ranked as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ - Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2024 Report for the US, UK, Germany, and France markets. The report highlights our rich and diverse portfolio in 16 quadrants of Salesforce-specific implementation services in Multicloud and Integration, Industry Clouds, Managed Application Services and Marketing Automation for large enterprises—enabling us to consistently evolve and deliver cutting-edge services to clients.

Read the reports to learn more on Cognizant's unique strengths in Salesforce offerings.