Boost business performance with an intuitive edge Leading finance and accounting (F&A) organizations can achieve business outcomes amid disruption through adaptive solutions tailored to the business. A modern F&A organization is enriched through intelligent decision-making, automation of business processes and highly experienced global talent delivering agility, scalability and resiliency. These new services require an end-to-end modern F&A solution that automates business processes, enables rapid integration of new mergers and acquisitions, scales to support new work locations and uses analytics and insights to understand financial performance and drive business decisions.