About Cognizant

Cognizant Switzerland – Your Partner for Digital and AI‑Driven Transformation

For more than 20 years, Cognizant has helped organizations in Switzerland strengthen their digital capabilities and accelerate innovation. Combining deep industry expertise, strong partnerships, and global delivery excellence, we connect business strategy, technology, and operations to create measurable impact.

Today, we go beyond digitalization—enabling the scalable use of AI, from data‑driven insights and intelligent automation to agentic AI solutions that actively enhance and accelerate business processes.

Together, we build agile, resilient organizations and turn digital technologies and artificial intelligence into a lasting competitive advantage.