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About Cognizant

Cognizant Switzerland – Your Partner for Digital and AI‑Driven Transformation

For more than 20 years, Cognizant has helped organizations in Switzerland strengthen their digital capabilities and accelerate innovation. Combining deep industry expertise, strong partnerships, and global delivery excellence, we connect business strategy, technology, and operations to create measurable impact.

Today, we go beyond digitalization—enabling the scalable use of AI, from data‑driven insights and intelligent automation to agentic AI solutions that actively enhance and accelerate business processes.

Together, we build agile, resilient organizations and turn digital technologies and artificial intelligence into a lasting competitive advantage.

Learn more about our story

Our team

Michael Neracher

Country Manager and Head Insurance

Ingrid Zaissenberger

Head Marketing

Gordana Tadic

Head Human Resources

Brigitte Roy

Strategic Partnerships Sales Manager

Thomas Weber

Head Retail, Manufacturing & NGOs

Gordon Hoff

Head Banking and Financial Services

Manish Sakhuja

Head Life Science and Health Care

The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day

357,600

Employees worldwide

$21.1B

2025 annual revenue

#605

Forbes Global 2000

Over the past 30 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.

30 of the top 30 biopharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

9 of the top 10 media companies

20 of the top 25 healthcare plans

What we do

We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.

Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

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Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

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Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

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Move beyond just running your business by turning it into one that sees the next best action, and then acts as if on intuition—in the moments that matter.

Our culture inspires us to live our values

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional outcomes.

What we value

We help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep our clients constantly aware and responsive.

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What we believe

Our social purpose weaves environmental and social considerations into every element of our business model.

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Who we are

Every day, all around the world, our people engineer impact―with their clients, communities, colleagues and in their own lives.

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How we behave

We respect everyone’s unique voice and background because we know that diversity helps us thrive, and we benefit from having everyone at the table.

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Our offices

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Careers

Be part of our journey to make a difference.

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Contact

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Investors

View prior earnings releases and more.

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