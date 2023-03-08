About Cognizant

Cognizant Switzerland

Cognizant Switzerland is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Over the past two decades, we have helped companies across Switzerland improve their productivity and efficiency. With experience in local and international markets, and strong partnerships with leading institutions and industry players, we deliver tailored solutions that meet specific business, operational, and technology requirements.

Our goal is to help our clients create agile work environments that enable them to anticipate changing customer needs. We work closely with our clients to provide digital engineering and technology solutions that transform their businesses for the future.

We remain as enthusiastic and committed as ever to driving innovation, delivering exceptional services, and creating new opportunities for growth and success.