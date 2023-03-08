About Cognizant

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Switzerland is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Over the past two decades, we have helped companies across Switzerland improve their productivity and efficiency. With experience in local and international markets, and strong partnerships with leading institutions and industry players, we deliver tailored solutions that meet specific business, operational, and technology requirements.

Our goal is to help our clients create agile work environments that enable them to anticipate changing customer needs. We work closely with our clients to provide digital engineering and technology solutions that transform their businesses for the future.

We remain as enthusiastic and committed as ever to driving innovation, delivering exceptional services, and creating new opportunities for growth and success.

Our team

Thomas Gassenbauer

Country Manager of Switzerland

Thomas Gassenbauer is the Country Manager of Switzerland. Thomas will lead Cognizant’s commercial activities in the DACH region. Thomas is a seasoned technology executive with over 30 years of experience in IT. Over his career, he has held a broad set of roles in technology and services sales, BPO / ITO program management and service delivery. Prior to Cognizant, Thomas was IBM’s Global Client Director for Financial Services, responsible for one of IBM’s largest global clients.

The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day

355,300

Employees worldwide

$19.4B

Total revenue

#194

2022 Fortune 500 ranking

Over the past 25 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.

29 of the top 30 global pharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

7 of the top 10 internet companies

23 of the top 25 healthcare plans

What we do

We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.

Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

Move beyond just running your business by turning it into one that sees the next best action, and then acts as if on intuition—in the moments that matter.

Our culture inspires us to live our values

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional outcomes.

What we value

We help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep our clients constantly aware and responsive.

What we believe

Our social purpose weaves environmental and social considerations into every element of our business model.

Who we are

Every day, all around the world, our people engineer impact―with their clients, communities, colleagues and in their own lives.

How we behave

We respect everyone’s unique voice and background because we know that diversity helps us thrive, and we benefit from having everyone at the table.

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

