1. What is your daily work about?

I work in Technology consulting and my daily work involves working with the clients and the client stakeholders to understand their Technology digitalization needs and how cognizant can partner with them and support them on their technology roadmap.

2. In short: your career path and what made you work in the tech industry?

I started my career in early 2000s in India and technology industry was just establishing itself and I was drawn to it because my educational background was in computer applications.

An other factor that drew me was that the industry was very new and the one could make their own impact in the industry while working with clients from across the globe, it felt like a whole new world had opened up and opportunities were enormous.

3. Do you have role models? If yes – who are they and what makes them a role model?

I do have role models, and my role models are necessarily not from a specific gender or designation. I often look up to people who do not seem to be bogged down by challenges and had the fighting spirit while being empathetic and have the time and patience to mentor some of us in the organization.

I have spent a lot of time in Cognizant and have had role models both inside Cognizant and also on the client side.

4. What kind of impact do you think has networking?

Networking has a significant impact on oneself personally and professionally. It show cases oneself to the world while providing learning opportunities for oneself especially professionally. During networking, one encounters people with different backgrounds and perspectives, which impacts how we can go further in our career and personal journey.

Personally, I enjoy networking with people and have found it to be an enriching experience.



5. Where from do you take all the strength and power to perform all day long?

Most days my strength to perform comes from the pride that I am a self-made woman. This is particularly important for me as I am the first woman in my entire family to have a career and it is important part of my identity.



Like everyone, I have good days and bad days and it is what makes us human beings but on bad days I look around to see people overcome challenges and tell myself that “This too shall pass”.



6. Do you think women support each other?

I believe that woman can support each other more than what we do right now and this should be more in actions rather than verbally. Woman have always worked but never before in history have, we had woman in paid and structured positions as we do today.

To lay a strong foundation for our future generations we need “Lean-in” circles where the challenges are addressed, strengths are encouraged, and growth is supported.



7. What would you like to tell other women?

While we are all busy establishing ourselves and growing our careers and small hand of support will go a long way for the ones who are establishing themselves.

Knowing there is a circle makes a whole lot of difference and a healthy competition will create a good stepping-stone for women at work.



8. Or what would you like to tell your younger self, after all the experiences you made? Would you do anything different?

Yes, I would do a few things differently .

The things I would do differently is to be more assertive and fight for the opportunities I believed I deserved and learned to say “NO” when I really wanted.

Experience is a good teacher and I am glad I learn from it.