At Cognizant, we are technology solutions providers. As such, we have a deep understanding of a wide variety of industries, products and services. We have a lot of customers who use cloud applications and we work with different cloud hyperscalers, like Microsoft, Google and AWS. I used to work for two of those hyperscalers myself. In my current role as Market Lead for AWS in Central Europe, I'm leveraging my experiences about the possibilities of what cloud can do and how it can add value. All deals, offers and opportunities in Central Europe that are cloud relevant also belong to my responsibilities. Working closely with AWS and our Cognizant Account Teams and Solution Architects, we develop the best strategies and roadmaps for our customers. It's a multi-faceted job, a combination of alignment, sales and resource management, and I always pursue the goal of ensuring that the business solutions are clearly defined and recognized by our partners and our teams.

It's a wonderful challenge that still allows me to spend a lot of time with my daughter. That's also the reason I came back to Cognizant. When I first started working for Cognizant in 2018, I came from a Global Lead Role that required a lot of travel, which has been difficult for me having a very young daughter. Cognizant really supported me at that time and took my needs seriously, so the balancing act between motherhood and being in a leadership role was achievable again. You don't forget something like that.

My career originally started at a bank in Pittsburgh, USA, where I grew up. At the time, the bank wanted to get on the Internet, launch a website. They were looking for volunteers to do it and no one wanted to do it. But I was curious. I signed up and was amazed, even though I had worked on different platforms at that time, used computers as a tool, the website and everything that came with it was a whole new world, a world that opened up new areas of business. I was totally fascinated by that. I then started working for a technology provider that was acquired by IBM, and IBM gave me the chance to work in Switzerland. My dream came true: living in Europe. I had studied Italian and French and came to German-speaking Switzerland. So there war another challenge: learning the next language. That was pure adventure, an exciting time. I later moved to Microsoft and worked for 14 years in various roles up to a Global Lead Role before joining Cognizant.

It was surprisingly easy for me to take this path in an industry dominated by men. Looking back, I'm a bit surprised myself. What made this path possible for me? I had great role models. My grandmother was a confident woman who even back then took the right to go to work because she wanted to. My grandfather just accepted it. My mother studied chemistry while raising four small children. My father supported her and looked after us children. These two strong women and their husbands, who supported them and accepted their desire for economic independence, modeled for me women's self-empowerment and our right to earn your own money. We came from a working class background and from my generation on, we all went to college.

Another important point for a successful, self-empowered career, in my opinion, is mentoring. This means having people I trust who can look at situations from the outside and share their perspectives with me.

I've met great women who perform fantastically. Bit by bit, these women are making it easier to take women in leadership positions for granted. However, there is still work to be done, including for us women. We could appreciate the performance of other women more, really name them, especially in front of others, in meetings, negotiations and conversations. We do that far too rarely. That's where we should develop a culture of supporting each other. I have the impression that women are changing. Especially the younger ones can learn that we can be friendly and advance at the same time. We can stand up for ourselves and value our own achievements without feeling like an unpleasant person. Many women want to please everyone as harmony is important to them, even if it is at their expense. I've done this myself far too often out of misconceived politeness. I think that's what young people need to realize: You have to have backbone. Stand up for yourself. You can do it exactly the way it's right for you. That's part of your responsibility to make sure you're doing well.