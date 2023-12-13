Retail
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
The retail segments we serve
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
Experience makes a difference.
Helping you serve the changing needs of your customers, today and into tomorrow.
RETAIL ECOSYSTEM
Targeted solutions
Cognizant's Retail practice helps retailers turn today's pain points into new business opportunities.
Reimagined physical spaces
Transform the way customers interact with your business spaces—and turn your physical space into a differentiator, not a drain on your resources.
Omnichannel journeys
Finding the right mix of stores, mobile, digital marketing and CRM capabilities is unique to each retailer. Establish your unique path for your brand, based on customers, competitors, and physical and digital assets.
Customer-first merchandising
Successful merchandising is a mission-critical retail function that is part art, part science. It requires detailed planning, optimized business processes, data mining and analytics, while allowing the flexibility to react to market conditions.
Retail success
New workforce and task management solutions can help you create more stores that attract shoppers and inspire loyalty. Build in success by tackling key store operations challenges such as customer service, loss prevention and back-end operations.
Supply chain management
Rewrite your supply chain into one that is more flexible and responsive. Position your business to deliver the seamless, flexible retail experience that today’s global, always-connected shoppers demand.
Retail Enterprise solutions
Whether you need foundational packages to support merchandising, point-of-sale or warehouse management, or optimization solutions, Cognizant combines deep retail and program management expertise and implementation best practices to ensure you get the highest quality solution in the most cost-effective manner.
Distributed order management
Implement newer omnichannel commerce strategies with reduced time-to-market and faster ROI. Transform your core systems and take a key foundational step in reaching customers effectively across all touch points.
Reinvigorating Shopping
Helps retailers integrate their mobile and point-of-sale (POS) systems seamlessly and quickly into the Amazon Just Walk Out solution which on an average, just takes 3-5 months to implement.
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Recently published insights
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
