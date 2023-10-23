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Data and AI
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Business growth requires better decision making. Trusted intelligence with data and AI services enables you to outpace dynamic markets and anticipate change—as if on intuition.

Future-ready means AI-ready

Explore the five essential areas to achieve AI mastery in this new report based on research developed in collaboration with the Economist.

Read the interactive report

Offerings

Data and AI solutions for the modern enterprise

Wherever you are on your journey, in whatever industry you are in—from aggregating vast points of data to building sophisticated AI models—Cognizant will meet you there. With our innovative AI services you will harness the power of artificial intelligence and data to drive faster, predictive and proactive decisioning, all while educating the organization on your path forward.

Partner with a proven leader in responsible generative AI services, and gain the intuitive technologies that help you collaborate, innovate and create the results you need to future-proof your business.

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Experience the ease of organizing, accessing and deriving insights from your data, empowering your business to make informed decisions while maintaining compliance and safeguarding sensitive information. Trust our AI services to navigate the complexities of data, turning them into opportunities for growth and innovation.

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Seamlessly migrate legacy systems to a cloud-based architecture, unlocking unparalleled agility and scalability. Stay ahead in the digital landscape with a future-proof data ecosystem, tailored to meet the evolving demands of your business. Cognizant can also help you take advantage of Microsoft Fabric’s end-to-end, SaaS-based analytics solution with our Microsoft Fabric migration services.

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Drive fast, accurate, and fact-based decisions from contextual and hyper-personalized data to get real business results. Cognizant elevates Business Intelligence beyond KPIs and dashboards to a world of outcome-oriented decisions by connecting data with AI-augmented BI.

Make AI the foundation for your business, automating everyday tasks and enabling rapid, prescriptive decision-making.

Cognizant operationalizes AI services to reliably deliver efficiency, innovation and agility.

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Wherever you are in your data maturity, we’ll align data strategy with your business outcomes to transform your organization.

Cognizant’s approach to data strategy enables co-existence between data innovation and renovation while reducing risk, insulating client impact and accelerating business value. 

Cognizant Ignition™ offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services designed to streamline and enhance your data modernization journey. By leveraging agentic AI and expert insights, it ensures a seamless transition to a more efficient and data-driven future.

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A more effective approach to AI governance

Traditional AI governance approaches are outdated and often ineffective. Our modern assurance solutions help you build trust in AI systems and free up time you can apply to setting thoughtful policy or managing current issues and unknown risks.

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BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published AI insights

  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/insights/insights-blog
  • cognizant:services/artificial-intelligence

Cognizant’s AI Research Lab augments AI-based decision-making

Our research team is improving data and AI driven decision-making by creating new methods that integrate various AI types to model complex situations and suggest solutions optimized for specific performance indicators.

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Data and AI case studies

We partner with our clients to drive AI solutions for their most pressing problems, no matter where you are on your data and AI journey, we'll meet you there.

LIFE SCIENCES

GSK and Amref break down data silos

LIFE SCIENCES

GSK and Amref break down data silos

to improve public health insights and initiatives in sub-Saharan Africa.

A child getting her temperature checked

INSURANCE

Indian insurer strengthens data privacy

INSURANCE

Indian insurer strengthens data privacy

with AI-enabled protection that is faster, scalable and fully compliant.

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Engineer AMF1 to act on intuition

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Engineer AMF1 to act on intuition

to deploy intelligence and drive intelligent decision making.

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TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Papa John's delivers with Papa Call

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Papa John's delivers with Papa Call

to increase revenue and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

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Our Partners and alliances for data and AI solutions

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our AI service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances, with world-leading companies, enable us to provide complete data and AI solutions to your business and IT challenges.

Explore more AI services

Learn more about other AI services that can enhance data and artificial intelligence in your business:

Quality engineering and assurance

Cognizant quality engineering and assurance—our robust end-to-end, ecosystem approach to achieving and maintaining quality of process, application and systems—helps businesses across industry verticals succeed in digital at speed. Simplify and modernize, improve CX, and accelerate business and technology change with QEA.

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Sustainability

Cognizant advisory services and solutions help organizations become planet stewards, reduce their environmental footprint and turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones.

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Security

Cognizant’s end-to-end security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise with a future-focused approach that eliminates security blind spots and gives businesses the confidence to be bold, move faster and succeed.

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Consulting

Our consultants elevate insight and experiences to help clients strategize, unify business and technology architectures, generate growth and enable competitive advantage.

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Leadership

Naveen Sharma

SVP and Global Practice Head, Data and AI

Naveen Sharma

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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