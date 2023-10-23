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Business Process Services
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Embrace the AI-powered future

Is your enterprise prepared to lead in the new wave of AI-driven operations transformation? As generative AI inspires businesses to rethink how they create value, innovate, and grow, you need a business process services partner who can guide you through the change – confidently and responsibly.

As a business process services partner to some of the largest digital pioneers in the world, we operate at the frontier of the new. We combine our distinctive expertise in powering modern operating models with industry depth and our leadership in process and IT automation to help your business transform operations, stay relevant and thrive.

Let's collaborate and harness the exciting potential of new technologies, data and human ingenuity, so your organization can embrace the AI-powered future and reap the benefits, faster.

Business outcomes and strong ROI

Some of the results we've delivered

>15%

revenue increase per transaction

600%

faster claims processing

$900M

cost savings

50%

faster time to market

50%

faster ordering processes

8X ROI

through intelligent automation

90%

increase in CSAT

Spotlight: The AI-powered enterprise – A conversation with Ganesh Ayyar

AI has moved from promise to reality—reshaping business strategies, operational models, and partnerships across industries.

In a special interview at the Fortune COO Summit, Ganesh Ayyar, EVP & President, Intuitive Operations and Automation and Industry Solutions Group at Cognizant, shares how enterprises are not just adapting to AI, but actively rewiring themselves to harness its potential. He discusses the evolving role of COOs in building AI-powered, human-led organizations and the strategic shifts reshaping how companies engage with partners and deliver value.

Ganesh Ayyar, President IOA & ISG, Cognizant
AI IN PRACTICE

How we’re applying AI today

We are partnering with visionary businesses to radically improve business operations through innovation and a new level of human and machine collaboration.

AUTOMOTIVE

Helping call center agents improve speed and customer satisfaction

AUTOMOTIVE

Helping call center agents improve speed and customer satisfaction

Creating a gen AI agent-assist technology that provides step by step guides, pre-written customer emails, guidance for chat responses, and remediation recommendations.

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MARKET RESEARCH

Automating media- and brand- intelligence for increased sales

MARKET RESEARCH

Automating media- and brand- intelligence for increased sales

Gen AI solution for brand intelligence that automates the scanning of media and social channels for brand and product sentiments, analyzes, and quickly delivers stronger buyer intelligence for sales and marketing campaigns.

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FINANCIAL RESEARCH

Automating complex financial research for faster and more accurate insights

FINANCIAL RESEARCH

Automating complex financial research for faster and more accurate insights

Transforming financial research with an Agentic-AI powered solution for faster research cycle, higher output precision and reduced cognitive load for analysts.

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BPS and automation services

As a business operations partner to some of the largest digital pioneers in the world, we operate at the frontier of the new. We combine our distinctive expertise in powering modern operating models with industry depth and our leadership in process and AI-driven automation. The result: smarter, faster, and more adaptive operations that help your business operations, stay relevant and thrive.

Enterprise services

AI business accelerators

Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes.

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AI Training Data Services

Build and scale enterprise AI with high-quality, multi-modal data and human-in-the-loop accuracy.

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Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

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Employee experience

Increase productivity and deliver personalized employee experiences at scale leveraging AI.

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Finance & accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting with intelligent decision-making and process automation.

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Geospatial operations

Collect, analyse and apply location data with precision—driving strategic decisions, operational efficiency and enhanced customer experiences.

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Intelligent automation

Unlock high performance and cost savings with AI-powered digital platforms and process expertise.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, reach and impact and maximize marketing ROI with the power of AI.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver an intuitive, personalized and seamless customer experience with AI-powered solutions.

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Trust & safety

Detect, prevent and respond to fraud and harmful behaviors online, with the power of human expertise and AI systems.

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Industry services

Banking and financial services

Generate growth as you drive intuitive experiences, unparalleled efficiency and innovation, backed by the power of AI.

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Capital markets

Improve investor experiences, enhance process efficiencies, and improve risk management using AI.

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Communications, media & technology

Scale new revenue streams with AI and deliver services more efficiently.

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Healthcare

Embrace AI-enabled healthcare operations for growth driving better experiences and game-changing efficiency.

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Healthcare BPaaS

Improve health plan operations with pre-integrated technology solutions and proven processes.

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Insurance

Process claims faster, reduce errors and improve customer satisfaction using AI and modern business operations.

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Life sciences

Accelerate insights and customer-centric innovation and increase efficiency with AI-powered solutions.

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Manufacturing

Accelerate production, increase efficiency, and improve quality with AI-based solutions and modern business operations.

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Mortgage operations

Modernize mortgage fulfillment while reducing costs with Cognizant as your AI-powered, NMLS licensed mortgage outsourcer.

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Retail

Deliver AI-based buying experiences to increase engagement, modernize store operations and accelerate revenue.

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Transportation & logistics

Deliver faster with AI-based improved route optimization, predictive maintenance, and inventory management.

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Travel & hospitality

Deliver exceptional AI-based omnichannel experiences that increase engagement and support revenue growth.

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Utilities

Provide safe, efficient, and reliable energy with AI-integrated business operations, data, and human ingenuity.

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Navigating a new roadmap to growth

Business leaders discuss four areas experiencing tectonic shifts: organization and people, experimentation for innovation and new revenue streams, partnership ecosystems and building dynamic processes with AI.

Insights

WHITE PAPER

Reinforcement before autonomy

This white paper, co-authored by leaders from Cognizant and our strategic partner and client, Venbrook, explores strategic approaches towards AI autonomy in insurance industry.

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WHITE PAPER

From reaction to reinvention: Redefining trust and safety in gaming

With over 3.5 billion gamers worldwide, the industry is rethinking Trust and Safety (T&S) to tackle rising threats like harassment, misinformation and AI deepfakes. This shift highlights the dual impact of AI, the challenges of moderation and the growing importance of strategic outsourcing in creating safer, more authentic gaming experiences.

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AI TRAINING

Mapping the future in a driverless world

High-definition mapping is a critical enabler for creating a driverless world of autonomous vehicles. Here is a deep dive into the data that informs high-definition maps.

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WHITE PAPER

Revolutionizing claims adjudication using Agentic AI

Explore how we are leveraging Agentic AI to address one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges.

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WHITE PAPER

The enterprise guide to Agentic AI

Explore the journey from proof-of-concepts to production-grade, enterprise-wide transformation in Agentic AI.

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INSIGHTS

Now’s the time to shore up fraud prevention strategies

The rise in financial crime presents the perfect opportunity to significantly transform fraud prevention strategies and gain competitive advantage.

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WHITE PAPER

Gen AI in business operations

Gen AI represents a convergence of human and machine intelligence, leading to unprecedented possibilities across industries, which are explored in this white paper.

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Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s Utilization Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Utilization Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

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Cognizant secures top spot in Everest Group Healthcare BPaaS PEAK Matrix® 2024

Everest Group has named Cognizant the highest ranking service provider in its inaugural Healthcare Business Process Services (BPaaS) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

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Avasant leader banking process transformation 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in AI and Generative AI Services PEAK Matrix® 2024

Everest Group recognized Cognizant as a Leader and Star Performer in its inaugural report, noting our significant investments in innovation, technology partnerships, and AI innovation labs as key strengths driving our success.

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Avasant leader banking process transformation 2025
Cognizant raises the bar with sixth consecutive year of Brandon Hall Group Awards

Cognizant’s BPS team has again earned an impressive number of awards at the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. This year the team took home 13 learning and development awards in total, including four gold, four silver, and five bronze for their work in corporate training, learning, talent, and HR. These awards recognize the hard work and dedication our team pours into helping employees grow and succeed.

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Avasant leader banking process transformation 2025
Cognizant Named a Leader in Avasant's Mortgage BPT RadarView™ 2024

Cognizant was recognized for our deep domain expertise and integrated approach that combines consulting, IT prowess, and BPS to deliver holistic solutions that enhance efficiency and foster innovation.

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Avasant leader banking process transformation 2025
Cognizant recognized as Horizon 3 Market Leader in the HFS “The Best Service Providers for Commercial Banks 2025” report

Cognizant was rated a Horizon 3 Market Leader by HFS for driving growth and unlocking new sources of value through ecosystem transformation. 

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The best service providers for commercial banks, 2025
Avasant names Cognizant a Leader in Banking Process Transformation 2025 RadarView

Cognizant has been recognized as a leader among providers offering banking process transformation services by Avasant Group.

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Avasant leader banking process transformation 2025
Cognizant named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group L&A Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

The Life & Annuities insurance industry is evolving rapidly and Cognizant’s capabilities in this space are valued.

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Peak Matrix star performer
Cognizant named a Front-Runner in operationalizing Generative AI for healthcare payers

Generative AI is transforming the healthcare payer industry and Cognizant’s capabilities were recognized by Everest Group.

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Operationalizing generative AI in Healthcare
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Post - approval Pharmacovigilance (PV) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Cognizant was recognized as a leader in post-approval pharmacovigilance by Everest Group.

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Peak Matrix Post Pharamacovigilance operations
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Intelligent Process Automation Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant’s strengths in IPA recognized by Everest Group

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Peak Matrix Intelligent process automation
Everest Group® names Cognizant a leader in marketing services in the Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant has been recognized for its capabilities in marketing services by Everest Group®.

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Quick reference guide of business process services and business process as a service

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) has evolved significantly from a cost-saving measure to a driver of innovation. It now encompasses process excellence, AI, automation and critical business outcomes. With these advancements and new contracting mechanisms, it is now often referred to as Business Process Services (BPS) or Modern Business Operations.

BPO is the transfer of responsibility for a specific enterprise workflow or process to a business services provider. The provider manages the people, technology and assets involved in the process and is responsible for delivering business outcomes. Originally, BPO was used for cost reduction based on labor arbitrage. Modern BPO services heavily leverage technology and data to deliver better outcomes—faster and at a lower cost. Vendors use technologies like automation and AI, new talent models, redesign and data and process simplification to support innovation and accelerate profitable growth.

Modern BPO services are rooted in a shared purpose between vendor and client, with contracts often incorporating risk-sharing aspects, outcome-based pricing and joint go-to-market models.

BPS is a broader term that includes BPO. While often used to avoid the notion of “outsourcing”—which elicited some trepidation from operations buyers in the past—BPS includes process optimization, managed services and advisory services that are not accompanied by a transfer of staff to the vendor. The nature of business process outsourcing, and business process services has evolved over the past 10+ years, with leading vendors bringing significant value as partners for profitable, sustainable growth versus blunt cost reduction.

Modern business operations use cutting-edge technologies, data, talent and collaborative ecosystems to drive innovation, achieve operational efficiency and deliver value to a broad range of stakeholders in a rapidly evolving business landscape. They are built on simplicity, fluidity, creativity and cost-efficiency, and can deliver impact at high speed.

BPaaS is a type of BPO delivered based on a cloud services model. BPaaS is connected to other services, including SaaS, PaaS and IaaS, and is fully configurable. BPaaS provides companies with the people, processes and technology they need to operate as a pay-per-use service by making use of the availability and efficiency of a cloud-based system. This approach to operations greatly reduces total cost of ownership by providing an on-demand solution based on services needed as opposed to purchasing a package deal tied into a single application.

BPaaS keeps companies in lockstep with industry best practices and technology advancements. Companies can also easily increase business process services levels during peak periods and bring new products and services to market faster with BPaaS’s unique operating flexibility and agility.

Modern business process outsourcing services have many advantages ranging from process redesign and operating model simplification to flexibility, resilience, speed, innovation and direct impact on top and bottom lines. For example:

  • Increased revenue per transaction through the incorporation of AI into order systems for basket analysis
  • Improved customer and employee experiences through the utilization of design thinking in process redesign, multi-channel support—incorporating chat, phone, social media, email, data and analytics-augmented processes to increase resolution speed
  • Increased profitability through cost reduction
  • Increased productivity through technology, data and process-redesign
  • Faster time to market for new services through specialized support to help businesses test, iterate and scale new ideas
  • Progress towards a circular economy through simplification and by incorporating reuse and recycling concepts into operations
  • Access to skilled experts and modern operational principles
  • Connection to other vendors within a specific ecosystem, and cross-pollination of innovation across domain areas
  • Access to skills in emerging tech areas like AI and generative AI

BPO and BPS can improve process efficiency through access to best-in-class expertise, technology and resources that promote better business performance and help you scale. Technologies, like AI and automation, can remove tedious tasks and reduce risks while improving employee and customer experience. Since processes are industry-specific, providers specializing in your industry have optimized their operations to support many customers.

In the context of processes, automation combined with process redesign and artificial intelligence—AI and generative AI—is often referred to as intelligent process automation (IPA). Among the most notable benefits of IPA is that it facilitates an end-to-end view of enterprise processes across silos—connecting data, insights and people to improve business outcomes.

BPO providers leverage automation along with analytics and AI to reduce costs and dramatically improve customer and employee journeys.

Yes. While traditional BPO mostly supports back-office processes, modern BPO services support both critical and non-critical processes. Examples include:

  • Finance and accounting
  • Marketing and sales operations
  • Employee experience
  • Customer care
  • Human Resources (HR)
  • Supply chain

Modern business process services are offering specialized support in industry-specific areas—benefits and claims management or revenue cycle in healthcare, asset and wealth management in banking, drug testing and development or regulatory and compliance in life sciences, retail analytics and order management in retail, etc.

Depth of industry knowledge, along with the availability of digital assets and platforms that can accelerate the speed of implementation, are important ways for BPO providers to differentiate themselves.

Generative AI is transforming Business Process Services (BPS) by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability. Generative AI helps in automating repetitive tasks, enhancing decision-making, improving customer-service, optimizing workflows by identifying bottlenecks and personalizing services to individual customer needs.

Agentic AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can act and reason autonomously, collaborate with humans, and adapt to changing environments. Unlike traditional AI, which often requires specific instructions for each task, agentic AI can independently solve complex, multi-step problems using sophisticated reasoning and iterative planning.

Agentic AI is significantly transforming Business Process Services (BPS) by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and innovation. Some of the common use cases include automation of complex processes, improving decision-making, enhancing customer experience through personalized interactions, streamlining operations, and supporting employee training.

Turbulent times create opportunities for bold enterprises to get ahead of the competition by making strategic moves when others delay investments. BPO helps businesses accelerate through uncertainty with confidence. By modernizing processes, infusing them with new technologies and connecting the data across the enterprise, modern BPO enables them to anticipate and quickly act on emerging trends, as well as self-fund growth initiatives through efficiency.

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