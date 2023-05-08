Skip to main content Skip to footer
Struggling with inefficiency or missing resilience on your shop floor?

Unplanned downtime

Do you find yourself constantly firefighting unexpected breakdowns, feeling the pressure as delivery deadlines loom?

Inconsistent output quality

Are you frustrated by the variability in product quality, wondering how much it's damaging your brand reputation?

High maintenance costs

Do you feel the sting of high maintenance costs eating into your profit margins, questioning if there’s a better way.

Secure, streamline, and save on your shop floor

Embrace a solution that addresses the core challenges of modern manufacturing: unplanned downtime, variable product quality, and spiraling costs. Our OT-SM system uses smart algorithms to predict issues before they occur, ensures consistent quality control, and reduces maintenance costs through efficient resource management.

  • Anticipate breakdowns before they happen
  • Achieve uniform quality
  • Optimize resource use and save
Discover reliable operations – minimize downtime

CUSTOMER CASE

Leading vehicle manufacturer achieves faster resolution times

Our innovative platform integrated automation and self-service solutions, boosting user interaction and slashing issue resolution times, enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction significantly.

HOW CAN REAL-TIME IOT ENHANCE YOUR MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY?

Reduce costs and improve safety with Cognizant's predictive maintenance

Enhanced real-time data utilization

Implement IoT and connected devices to monitor and adjust operations continuously, significantly boosting efficiency and minimizing downtime. Our proactive management tools allow for optimal shop floor activity tuning.

Predictive maintenance

Our predictive analytics anticipate equipment failures before they occur, reducing unplanned downtimes and extending machinery lifespan. Enjoy lower maintenance costs and less operational disruption.

Strengthened cybersecurity

Prioritize your operational technology's security with our advanced measures designed to protect sensitive data and prevent disruptions, ensuring safe and uninterrupted production.

AI-driven decision making

Leverage AI and machine learning for superior data analysis on the shop floor, enhancing productivity and operational decisions. Our AI tools provide actionable insights for better process management.

Sustainable operational practices

Adopt sustainable and energy-efficient technologies that meet regulatory standards while cutting costs. Our solutions support your business in achieving its green manufacturing goals.

Comprehensive operational support

Experience a transformation in manufacturing environments with our solutions that improve efficiency, reduce risks, and foster sustainability. Trust our system to deliver smarter and safer operational outcomes.

Don't wait: elevate your operational efficiency today

Our Operational Excellence on the Shopfloor with OT-SM tackles critical challenges head-on, dramatically reducing unplanned downtime, boosting production efficiency, and fortifying cybersecurity. This strategic approach not only cuts costs but also enhances operational resilience and compliance, ensuring your manufacturing processes are both efficient and secure.

Transform Your Shop Floor: 3 Steps to Operational Excellence

Step 1: Schedule a consultation

Connect with our team to discuss your specific operational challenges and business objectives.

Step 2: Receive a customized proposal

Based on our analysis, we’ll craft a tailored solution designed to optimize your shop floor operations.

Step 3: Implement the solution

After you accept our proposal, we collaborate closely with your team to implement and refine the solution.

Frequently asked questions

What key outcomes can we expect from implementing Operational Excellence on the Shopfloor with OT-SM?

Implementing our solution leads to increased operational efficiency, reduced downtime, enhanced predictive maintenance, robust cybersecurity protections, improved compliance and sustainability, and advanced real-time data analytics. These improvements will significantly enhance productivity and sustainability while ensuring your operations are resilient and compliant.

How does your solution minimize unplanned downtime on the shopfloor?

Our predictive maintenance capabilities forecast potential failures, allowing for timely interventions. This proactive approach drastically reduces unplanned downtime, ensuring smoother and more reliable production flows.

Can your system protect against the increasing cybersecurity threats on the shopfloor?

Absolutely. Our OT-SM solution includes top-tier cybersecurity measures specifically designed for industrial environments, protecting your data and operations from cyber threats and ensuring your systems remain resilient against new and evolving threats.

What are the benefits of integrating OT-SM in terms of regulatory compliance?

Our solution simplifies compliance with current and future regulations by providing tools that automatically track and report compliance. This ensures your operations meet industry and environmental standards, reducing the risk of non-compliance penalties.

How does your solution enhance decision-making on the shopfloor?

By leveraging real-time data analytics, our solution transforms raw data into actionable insights, enabling your team to make timely, data-backed decisions that enhance operational efficiency and production quality.

What cost savings are associated with your OT-SM solution?

Our clients typically see significant cost reductions through increased efficiency and reduced downtime. The advanced predictive maintenance and process optimization also contribute to long-term savings, often paying back the initial investment within the first year.

How complex is the integration of your OT-SM system with existing IT infrastructure?

Our solution is designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing systems, minimizing disruption and facilitating a smooth transition. We also provide comprehensive training and support to ensure your team is up to speed quickly.

What support do you offer post-implementation?

We provide 24/7 support with dedicated experts to ensure your operations run smoothly at all times. Our maintenance packages are cost-effective, ensuring you receive the best value and service for your continued success.

How does the OT-SM solution handle changes in regulations and maintain compliance over time?

Our systems are dynamically updated to adapt to regulatory changes. This proactive approach helps you maintain continuous compliance without the need to manually track changes, easing the regulatory burden on your team.

How do you ensure the sustainability of production processes through your OT-SM solution?

Our solution promotes sustainable manufacturing practices by optimizing resource use and reducing waste. This not only helps in meeting environmental regulations but also reduces operational costs, contributing to a greener production process.