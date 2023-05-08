Skip to main content Skip to footer

How much is your IT inefficiency costing you?

Unpredictable IT failures

Do you ever wonder why your IT systems fail without warning? How much time and money are you losing due to unforeseen outages? Imagine the stress and chaos as your team scrambles to identify and resolve the issues, often too late to prevent significant damage.

Constant firefighting

Is your IT team stuck in a perpetual cycle of resolving incidents? How often do they miss strategic projects because they’re busy putting out fires? Consider the frustration and burnout as they handle repetitive issues, knowing they could be contributing more if they had better tools.

Security vulnerabilities

Are you concerned about undetected security threats in your IT environment? How much risk are you taking by not having real-time visibility into potential breaches? Picture the anxiety and potential fallout of discovering a security lapse only after critical data has been compromised.

End IT disruptions with proactive cloud observability

Cognizant's Cloud Observability, powered by ServiceNow, addresses IT inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities, and lack of real-time data. Our solution offers advanced AI-driven insights, predictive maintenance, and automated incident management, ensuring seamless IT operations. This integration reduces downtime, enhances security, and provides real-time visibility, empowering your business to operate at peak efficiency.

Raise uptime by 80%

Enhance security posture

Gain real-time insights

Hear from our customers

Leading F1 team enhances performance with advanced data analytics

Aston Martin Formula One Team improved their race strategy and car performance by leveraging Cognizant’s data analytics solutions, resulting in better race outcomes and enhanced team collaboration.

How can cloud observability improve your IT operations?

Boost productivity and security with AI-driven solutions

Enhanced visibility

Gain real-time, in-depth insights into your IT infrastructure with Cognizant’s Cloud Observability. This ensures better oversight and control, enabling you to identify and address issues before they escalate.

Predictive incident detection

Leverage advanced algorithms to foresee potential issues. This proactive approach significantly reduces operational impact, ensuring smoother and more reliable IT operations.

Automated event correlation

Sophisticated tools link related incidents, streamlining the identification and resolution of complex issues. This reduces downtime and increases overall system reliability and efficiency.

Reduced downtime

Utilize predictive analytics to preempt problems, leading to a marked decrease in operational interruptions. Your IT infrastructure remains robust and functional, minimizing costly downtimes.

Cost efficiency

Combine proactive monitoring and predictive maintenance to lower costs. By minimizing the need for reactive measures, you can achieve significant savings while maintaining high-quality IT operations.

Enhanced security

Improve the early detection and mitigation of security threats with real-time visibility and AI-driven analytics. Protect your critical data and infrastructure from evolving cyber threats.

Resolve IT inefficiencies now with cloud observability

Our cloud observability solution, powered by ServiceNow, addresses critical IT challenges by providing real-time insights, predictive incident detection, and automated event correlation. This leads to enhanced operational efficiency, significant cost savings, and improved security. By proactively managing your IT infrastructure, we ensure smoother, more reliable operations and robust protection against cyber threats.

Achieve operational excellence with our proven process

Step 1: Schedule a consultation

Connect with our team to discuss your specific operational challenges and business objectives. We listen to your needs and gather essential information to understand your unique requirements.

Step 2: Receive a customized proposal

Based on our analysis of your challenges, we’ll craft a tailored solution designed to meet your business objectives. This proposal outlines the steps we’ll take to enhance your IT operations.

Step 3: Implement the solution

After you accept our proposal, we collaborate closely with your team to implement and refine the solution, ensuring it integrates seamlessly with your existing systems and delivers the expected benefits.

Frequently asked questions

What is Cloud Observability and how does it benefit my business?

Cloud Observability offers real-time, in-depth insights into your IT infrastructure, enabling better oversight and control. It helps identify and resolve issues before they escalate, reducing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency. By leveraging AI and predictive analytics, our solution ensures proactive incident management and optimized IT operations, making your business more resilient and efficient.

How does Cloud Observability reduce downtime?

Our solution utilizes predictive incident detection through advanced algorithms to foresee potential issues, significantly reducing operational interruptions. By preemptively identifying and resolving problems, your IT infrastructure remains robust and functional, minimizing costly downtimes and ensuring continuous business operations.

What are the cost benefits of implementing Cloud Observability?

Implementing Cloud Observability leads to significant cost efficiency by combining proactive monitoring and predictive maintenance. This approach minimizes the need for reactive measures, lowering operational costs while maintaining high-quality IT operations. Enhanced efficiency and reduced downtimes further contribute to cost savings.

How does Cloud Observability improve security?

Our solution enhances security by offering real-time visibility and AI-driven analytics to detect and mitigate security threats early. This proactive approach protects your critical data and infrastructure from evolving cyber threats, ensuring a robust and secure IT environment.

Can Cloud Observability integrate with our existing systems?

Yes, our solution is designed for seamless integration with your existing infrastructure. It simplifies and unifies complex environments, turning complexity into clarity and enhancing your current systems without disruption.

How does Cloud Observability handle tool sprawl in hybrid environments?

Cloud Observability addresses tool sprawl by streamlining complex ecosystems into a unified platform. This makes IT operations management easier and more effective, providing a single solution to manage all your IT operations regardless of the environment.

How does Cloud Observability enhance decision-making?

Our platform provides data-driven decision-making with comprehensive insights through a unified dashboard. This empowers businesses with actionable insights, aiding in quicker, more informed decisions that align IT operations with broader business goals.

What specific industry benefits does Cloud Observability offer?

Industry-Specific Outcomes: Each industry, from healthcare to finance and retail, benefits from enhanced reliability and maintainability of their IT systems. Our solution tailors its benefits to each industry, ensuring your IT systems are functional, easy to maintain, and reliable, aligning perfectly with your unique needs and challenges.

How do we measure the effectiveness of Cloud Observability?

Our solution comes with robust analytics to track performance improvements, cost savings, and operational efficiency. Success metrics are tailored to your needs, from reduced downtime to improved security, ensuring clear visibility of the benefits.

What support do you provide for implementing Cloud Observability?

We provide comprehensive support and training to ensure a smooth transition for your team. Our solution is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, ensuring quick adoption and minimal disruption. We collaborate closely with your team to implement and refine the solution, ensuring it integrates seamlessly with your existing systems.