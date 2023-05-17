Life Sciences
Medical Devices
Implement digital strategies and operations to improve product development, speed to market and patient centricity for increased profitability.
Commercialization and brand launches in a post-COVID world
In this roundtable-style video, three industry experts discuss how commercial teams adapted during the pandemic to continue to meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers. Among other topics, they contemplate the potential path that Life Sciences companies will take towards commercialization and brand launches as we begin the transition to a “new normal.” And finally, wrap up with a discussion about how Life Sciences organizations can evolve by embracing workplace diversity, an important societal issue.
Deliver a bespoke HCP journey: Move beyond multi-channel engagement
Learn how leaders in pharma deliver digital engagement and outpace the competition through customer experiences fueled by data and customer insights.
Our informatics services help accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Count on us to address the full discovery lifecycle with offerings that include re-engineering and consulting services, lab automation services, biomarker research and knowledge process outsourcing.
Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.
Our industry and technology experts help:
- Optimize workflow between upstream and downstream activities.
- Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process.
- Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets.
- Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders.
In life sciences, staying compliant with global regulations is costly and complicated. Our Regulatory Compliance solutions help you comply with industry standards. We help with independent validation services and regulatory application development, and our best practices focus on information security management, system validation, and electronic records and signatures.
Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products is always a top challenge in life sciences. We prepare your company for any issue, with solutions that help collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources, in real time.
Managing relationships with payers is all about ensuring that their needs are met. Our Managed Markets solutions help you meet a long list of requirements including negotiated price discounts, formulary maintenance and compliance tracking. We help you manage every detail with strategies and digital technologies that drive efficiencies and lower costs.
In supply chain management, end-to-end visibility is key. Our framework helps you evaluate the effectiveness of your supply chain, honing in on key performance metrics. Using this data, we help design and implement strategies tailored to your needs.
Our life sciences manufacturing services—powered by Zenith Technologies and TQS Integration—focus on achieving speed to value, while building long-term strategies that deliver on the promise of manufacturing 4.0. Through automation, MES, cloud, data and digital technology solutions, we support our clients from project conception through to completion, across the entire manufacturing lifecycle. Our end-to-end smart factory solutions enable better connected IT and OT systems and more informed, data-driven decision making—all while adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.
We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization.
