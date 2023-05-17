Skip to main content Skip to footer
Wherever you are in your insurance modernisation journey, Cognizant helps you update your legacy technology and processes to meet today’s customer demands for a digital, personalised online experience—while reducing risk.

Speed products to market

by streamlining development and accelerating underwriting, billing and other core processes.

We designed, built and support 2 global broker platforms

Reduce operating costs

by enhancing data accuracy and streamlining manual, time-intensive tasks.

Every day we run and support 2500 insurance applications for the UK insurers

Achieve efficiencies

by automating workflows and integrating advanced technologies like AI and generative AI.

We are the strategic test partner for 5 UK insurers with 80% automation efficiency

The insurance segments we serve

General insurance

Automate front- and back-office processes for more efficiency and better ROI. Optimise partner implementations. And deliver personalised, digital customer experiences.

Life, pensions & wealth

Accelerate underwriting to speed products to market. Increase efficiency and responsiveness while reducing complexity. And meet changing customer demands using sophisticated digital tools.

The London Market

Digitally transform your processes in underwriting, operations and distribution for more efficiency, effectiveness and scalability, and enable intelligent data-driven decision-making to drive better ROI.

Digitally transformed contact center
Digitally transformed contact center

cuts AHT by 25%

Lady standing, facing six computer monitor screens while working on a tablet
A British insurer’s RPA solution
A British insurer’s RPA solution

automates 70+ processes across multiple business areas, saving £7.5M annually.

Man and woman looking at tablet screen
A P&C provider’s API-driven B2B
A P&C provider’s API-driven B2B

speeds quote-to-buy, delivers real-time service integration and boosts revenue.

someone looking at a damaged car
Automation expedites claims process
Automation expedites claims process

saving $37.4 million in project costs over four years

Man examines chart
Insurer uses AI to protect biometric data
Insurer uses AI to protect biometric data

and reduces operational costs by 99%

Floating security icons with hand poised to make a selection
One-click resiliency for Swiss Re
One-click resiliency for Swiss Re

on Microsoft Azure

Female looking at document papers

Latest thinking

Generative AI for insurance: underpinned by responsibility, led by people

While the business case for generative AI is indeed powerfully persuasive, insurers need to consider more than just its impact in terms of productivity and efficiency.

The future of underwriting is here, and it’s bionic

Today the underwriting process is manual, which is not only slow but also very costly. The core underwriting process still needs to be revolutionised, and bionic underwriting brings the opportunity.

With claims and costs rising, insurers turn to AI

Sure, AI can cut costs and personalise CX. But success requires a modern data architecture and intelligent data management.

How generative AI will reshape insurance

By the end of 2023, half of insurers say that they’ll have tested generative AI (gen AI) solutions in the form of large language models (LLMs).

Insurers have a head start, but the future is uncertain

While insurers benefit from technology investments, they face macroeconomic uncertainty and an evolving marketplace.

Overcoming the barriers to digital transformation in the London Market

Explore how London Market players can overcome the barriers to digital transformation and take themselves and the market forward.

Our partners and alliances

With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organisations and deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.

Cognizant named an Industry Leader for Guidewire Services

Among 24 Guidewire service providers globally, Everest Group highlighted Cognizant for its extensive experience implementing Guidewire solutions for Property & Casualty insurers. We were also ranked 1st for Vision and Capability and noted for deploying InsuranceNow, a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps small and mid-size insurance companies accelerate new products launches.

Everest Group Peak Matrix Guidewire Services Leader 2022
Cognizant named an Industry Leader for Cloud services in Insurance

Everest Group highlighted Cognizant for its extensive capabilities in Insurance cloud services. We were highest rated for scope of services offered, innovation and investments and delivery footprint. 

Leadership

David Sexton

Head of Insurance, UK & Ireland

David Sexton
Colville Wood

CTO, UK & Ireland

Colville Wood
Ravindra Kumawat

Head of Insurance Consulting, UK & Ireland

Ravindra Kumawat

Generative AI: Create value at the speed of intuition

Unleash the decision-making power of generative AI, and create results that future-proof your business.

