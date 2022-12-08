A diverse workforce drives Cognizant’s exceptional client service and industry-leading growth, fostering an environment that promotes women to leadership roles to bridge the gender pay gap.



As one of the world’s leading professional services companies for the digital era, we are proud to be an employer with a strong focus on providing an inclusive and positive work environment. We are working every day to create conditions for everyone to thrive. We are an employer who is committed to providing an inclusive and positive work environment for all our associates. We believe that continuous improvement is the catalyst for growth and innovation.

We have consistently been recognized as a leading employer in the UK, earning a spot on Fortune’s Magazine’s annual World’s Most Admired Companies list for over a decade and securing a position on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity.

The Cognizant Agenda, launched in, encompasses our Purpose, Vision, Bold Moves and Values. One of our Bold Moves is to continue to develop our talent by building a world class, diverse and inclusive team. Our values expressly state that we will create conditions for everyone to thrive and to ensure that Cognizant and all associates are including, enabling and investing in everyone around them. Our Women Empowered program, for example, promotes and celebrates female role models in Cognizant by providing educational, developmental and networking opportunities. It continues to grow and expand.



Gender Pay Gap Reporting

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average mean and median earnings (hourly pay, as well as bonus pay-out) of all men and women across the organisation. The mean and median hourly rate of pay for men and for women is calculated in relation to all employees, regardless of level and whether full or part time. This is not to be confused with equal pay, which means that men and women in the same employment performing equal work must receive equal pay.

In compliance with legal requirement on Gender Pay Gap Reporting all our Gender Pay Gap Reports over the years can be viewed on this page.