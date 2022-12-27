Creating an inclusive culture

A diverse workforce drives Cognizant’s exceptional client service and industry-leading growth, fostering an environment that promotes women to leadership roles to bridge the gender pay gap.



As one of the world’s leading professional services companies for the digital era, we are proud to be an employer with a strong focus on providing an inclusive and positive work environment. We are working every day to create conditions for everyone to thrive. We are an employer who is committed to providing an inclusive and positive work environment for all our associates. We believe that continuous improvement is the catalyst for growth and innovation.

We have been certified as a Top Employer in the UK for the last 8 years, named by Fortune magazine on their annual World’s Most Admired Companies list for 12 years running and named, once again, on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity. We continued to be accredited by the Living Wage Foundation as a Living Wage Employer during 2021.

The Cognizant Agenda, launched in 2020, encompasses our Purpose, Vision, Bold Moves and Values. One of our Bold Moves is to continue to develop our talent by building a world class, diverse and inclusive team. Our values expressly state that we will create conditions for everyone to thrive and to ensure that Cognizant and all associates are including, enabling and investing in everyone around them. Our Women Empowered program, for example, promotes and celebrates female role models in Cognizant by providing educational, developmental and networking opportunities. It continues to grow and expand.

As Cognizant UK has over 250 employees, it is required to comply with the Equality Act 2010 (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2017.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average mean and median earnings (hourly pay, as well as bonus pay-out) of all men and women across the organisation. The mean and median hourly rate of pay for men and for women is calculated in relation to all employees, regardless of level and whether full or part time. This is not to be confused with equal pay, which means that men and women in the same employment performing equal work must receive equal pay.

Our median gender pay gap of 8% is less than the UK average (median) gender pay gap of 15.4% (April 2021). Our gender pay gap in the UK has decreased overall since reporting began; however we still have more work ahead of us.