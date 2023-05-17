Skip to main content Skip to footer
Lending
The future of lending is fast and personalized. With advances in platform lending solutions and automated collection systems, lenders can streamline intelligent workflows—and keep customers happy. Partner with us for a high-performing future. 
Create experiences

that provide positive, user-friendly interactions for borrowers, customers and employees.

Streamline workflows

through automated tasks, simplified processes, reduced processing time and related cost takeout.  

Optimize end-to-end services

with digital solutions that boost productivity and efficiency across the lending value chain.

Segments

Mortgage lending

Get game-changing value from our mortgage strategy, implementation and delivery services. Our expertise ranges from loan origination and services to default servicing and secondary marketing.

Auto lending

Create a modern, resilient infrastructure that’s ready to capitalize on new technologies like generative AI—and help you ride out market and economic forces.

Commercial lending

Transform your legacy systems into digital lending platforms that offer personalized journeys, data-driven efficiency and lower costs.

Offerings

Originations / Front Office & Mid Office

Drive seamless, end-to-end loan origination. Our automated workflows help differentiate your lending services with a modern CX backed by integrated CRM and POS platforms.

Servicing / Back Office

Modernize your servicing organization with business-led strategies and operational efficiency. Our end-to-end solutions ensure top-notch customer experiences while streamlining loan workflow and reducing costs.

Collections / Default Services

Our AI/ML-driven approach to collections helps lenders modernize operations with a blend of automation and empathy that never compromises CX. 

Business process services

We’re a licensed mortgage outsourcer with 6,000+ associates. Our business process outsourcing (BPO) relies on behavior-led touchpoints and omnichannel services to improve customer satisfaction and reduce risk.

AI

Cognizant’s Neuro® AI capabilities help lenders streamline operations and deliver personalized customer experiences.

Cloud migration

Cloud-based platforms are changing the face of lending. Power your lending organization’s innovation and growth with our cloud expertise, industry knowledge and partnerships.

Case studies

CoreLogic shifts to Google cloud – Tax GCP Migration
CoreLogic shifts to Google cloud – Tax GCP Migration

and achieved dramatic cost savings by eliminating on-premises computing infrastructure costs, using GCP-native monitoring tools and creating infrastructure as code (IAC).

CoreLogic modernizes its IT training program
CoreLogic modernizes its IT training program

and achieves 75% reduction in SME dependency and 259% increase in learner completion.

CoreLogic unlocks transformative new capabilities
CoreLogic unlocks transformative new capabilities

by swiftly transitioning from its traditional on-premises RPA platform to Microsoft Power Automate.

Lender cuts cost per loan by 20%
Lender cuts cost per loan by 20%

with a 28% increase in loan approval rate and a 76% increase in file submissions.

Thought leadership

HFS Market Impact: Reinventing non-bank mortgage in the age of AI

By combining AI, automation, and human expertise, we’re transforming mortgage operations into intelligent, agile, and scalable ecosystems. From origination to servicing, we help lenders modernize platforms, streamline workflows, and unlock growth.

6 trends mortgage servicers need to prepare for in 2025

Trends that will impact the mortgage servicing industry – and how your business can adapt.

Preparing for the refinance wave: 6 keys

Interest rate cuts offer lenders a prime opportunity to capitalize on the refi boom. Here’s how agile lenders profit amid market dynamics.

Empathy 2.0: How gen AI and data are shaking up debt collection

Consumers are sliding deeper into debt, which means new work and challenges for debt collectors. See how data, automation and empathy are reshaping debt recovery. 

How mortgage lenders can grow in a down market

Even amid the mortgage downturn, lenders can create a path to growth, starting with a smart integration and data strategy. 

Transforming auto finance: Gen AI's path to modernization

Capitalizing on the technology’s benefits starts with an unbiased look at existing core systems. Spoiler alert: It won’t be pretty.  

Accolades

Differentiators

OVERVIEW

End-to-end lending and BPO services

Strengthen your presence across your lending value chain—mortgage, auto, personal and commercial—with Cognizant’s end-to-end lending IT services and business process outsourcing (BPO).

OVERVIEW

Income and employment verification services

Our managed services use flexible staffing and a workflow customized for your organization to verify borrower data quickly and efficiently.

OVERVIEW

ODC security solution

Cognizant’s world-class security at our offsite delivery centers (ODCs) is unsurpassed in the industry. Our facility security protocols range from restricted access to credential, fingerprint, and facial recognition—and from anti-tailgate controls to intrusion detection. 

VIDEO

CARES framework: Avoid disruption to your operations

With CARES, we collaborate with you on plans for every aspect of your project—from quality management and staffing to training, IT and business continuity. 

VIDEO

Navigating the lending landscape

Our six licensed delivery centers provide seamless mortgage services. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, we deliver automation, efficiency improvements, and cost savings from day one.

OVERVIEW

Cognizant Collections Optimizer uses AI and ML

Modernize and humanize your default operations and customer experience with our revolutionary AI data model, Cognizant® Collections Optimizer. 

VIDEO

Cognizant Collections Optimizer prioritizes three risk profiles

Engage your customers most likely to pay for up to 20% productivity, 15% payments and 20 basis point NPS improvement with AI- and ML-driven Cognizant Collections Optimizer.

OVERVIEW

Transform your underwriting for FICO 10T and VantageScore 4.0

By Q4 2025 mortgage lenders must use trended credit scores for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans to enhance home ownership access. We’re here to help transform your data, IT and workflows while delivering seamless CX.

VIDEO

Intelligent experience automation with Cognizant Neuro

Cognizant Neuro®—combined with unmatched strategy, implementation and delivery—unlocks game-changing value. It’s the fastest, simplest way to reap the benefits of automation and AI.

Partners

Our partnerships with world-class organizations deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. We also forge strategic alliances with other companies and offer expansive services to solve your business and IT challenges. 

Leadership

Ajay Pandita

SVP & BU Head – Financial Services, Fintech and Insurance

Chandu Choudhury

VP & SBU Head – Financial Services, Fintech and Insurance

Ajai Nair

Strategic Business Unit Head – Lending

Renuka Kambli

Senior Partner – Assistant Vice President, Lending & Payments

Take the first step with lending transformation

Serving customers today and into the future is a big promise, but the power of today’s digital capabilities, including digital transformation and IT solutions, makes it possible.  

Ask us how technology services can work for your business. 