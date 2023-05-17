Medtech and AI

Cognizant with Microsoft commissioned a quantitative survey of 200 medtech decision makers across Europe and the USA to understand the state of the industry and its future direction, including the opportunities and challenges brought on by AI.

Immense opportunity exists for medtech companies with innovation and technology. The industry is moving to implement AI into their products and processes with vigour, balanced with some caution. The path forward does pose challenges, but not enough to outweigh the benefits.